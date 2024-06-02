"This can make me scream" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena euphoric after Serb's late-night marathon French Open 3R win

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena was gripped by euphoria after the Serb's remarkable comeback win over Lorenzo Musetti in the pair's third-round match at the French Open. Musetti had established a two-sets-to-one advantage against Djokovic, but the World No. 1 came into his own from the fourth set onwards, eventually winning 7-6, 6(6)-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

Djokovic, who has experienced a few shock early exits at prestigious tournaments this season, looked down and out after Musetti won the third set. However, the Serb looked a completely changed player in the next set, as he hugged the baseline and transformed himself into an almost-impenetrable wall. By the end, a tired Musetti was barely in a position to put up a fight.

Following the conclusion of the astonishing match, which lasted four hours and 29 minutes and set the record for the most late-night finish at Roland Garros, Djokovic took to social media. In a celebratory Instagram post, the 24-time Grand Slam winner shared two images; one of them featured Djokovic being thankful to the crowd for their support, and the other featured him roaring. He captioned the post:

Trending

"Thank you Paris. Night to remember. R4 here I come #rolandgarros #idemoo"

Djokovic's wife Jelena left a comment on the post, writing:

"Auuu this can make me scream, let's goooo" (translated from Serbian)

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena's comment on the Serb's Instagram post celebrating his French Open win against Lorenzo Musetti (Source: Instagram/Novak Djokovic)

Novak Djokovic's wife jokingly reacted to tennis journalist's social media post after the Serb's staggering French Open comeback

Jelena Djokovic (L) and Novak Djokovic (R) at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado shared an image of Djokovic's wife Jelena smiling shortly after the start of the fourth set of the Serb's match against Musetti. At the time, the set was tied 1-1. Morgado wrote that since the moment Jelena was captured smiling, Djokovic lost only one of ten games.

"Djokovic lost 1 of 10 games since this moment," Morgado captioned his X (formerly Twitter) post.

Later, with the match having come to its conclusion, Jelena reacted to Morgado's post, joking that the journalist's post hinted at her knowing that Djokovic would turn things around.

"As if I knew," Jelena reacted.

Djokovic is slated to face No. 23 seed Francisco Cerundolo next on Monday, June 3 in the fourth round of the French Open. It will mark the pair's first ever meeting on the ATP Tour, with the winner facing either Casper Ruud or Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback