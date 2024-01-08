Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has made a satisfying return to the 2024 Australian Open for the first time in four years.

Wozniacki was recently spotted competing at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She pt in a spirited effort against Elina Svitolina in the first round, but ultimately suffered a straight-sets defeat.

The Dane will now look to find her bearings at the Australian Open. Stepping back into the Melbourne Park arena, she took a trip down memory lane, recalling the moment she clinched her first Grand Slam title in 2018.

“Great to be back at the Rod Laver Arena after a few years away. This court will always be special,” Caroline Wozniacki said on her X (formerly Twitter) account.

Wozniacki became the first Danish player to win a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open five years ago. She outclassed the likes of Carla Suaraz Navarro, Elise Mertens and Simona Halep en route to the title.

Fans around the globe were pleasantly surprised to learn that Wozniacki had announced her comeback at the 2023 Canada Open in August. She took a break from tennis for more than three years starting in January 2020 as she wished to start a family and focus on the upbringing of her children.

The veteran also participated at the 2023 US Open and reached the fourth round. American tennis sensation Coco Gauff outlasted her in a hard-fought three-set bout.

The 33-year-old has always tried to travel with her kids since returning on tour. She recently shared a wholesome post on social media highlighting their recent family trip to the Auckland Zoo. Wozniacki was spotted feeding lanky Giraffes in the natural habitat in New Zealand.

“Amazing day at the Auckland Zoo with the kiddos! We got to see and touch the Kiwis that will be put back in to the world safely, when they are big and strong enough! We fed the giraffes, talked with the parrot's, and saw the closest thing to a dinosaur! Happy day all around!” Caroline Wozniacki wrote on her Instagram.

Caroline Wozniacki's record at the Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki is one of the most successful Danish players in the history of tennis. She has 30 WTA titles to her name, including one Grand Slam title.

The Dane has chalked up 36 wins from 48 matches at the Australian Open. Apart from her title win in 2018, she reached the semifinals in 2011 and quarterfinals in 2012.

On January 14, Wozniacki will be making her 14th appearance at the Melbourne Park Arena. Iga Swiatek, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff are among the favorites to lift the title in Melbourne.

Wozniacki will be unseeded at the event and has received a main draw wildcard. Apart from her, Naomi Osaka will also be making a comeback to the Australian Open after three years.