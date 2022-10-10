“This is crazy bullsh*t” - Martina Navratilova bashes Russian propaganda to stop its citizens from moving to the US

Martina Navratilova has criticized Russia’s inane propaganda to stop its citizens from moving to the US amidst the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Czech-American tennis legend responded to a video shared by American journalist Josh Marshall, which showed the enactment of various misleading scenes that take place when a family takes a flight from Russia to the US.

“Russian propaganda film to dissuade people from abandoning Russia for USA. Portrays USA as gay-loving PC hell where whites literally have to bow down to swaggering black people so they can have all the good stuff,” the American journalist said as he shared the clip.

Martina Navratilova expressed her disgust at the below par content and anti-gay, anti-black propaganda.

“Wow. This is crazy bullshit even by Russian standards,” she remarked.

Martina Navratilova, who was one of the first openly lesbian athletes, has time and again called out the negative portrayal and views of gay people and voiced concerns about Russia’s regressive stance on the LGBT community.

In-tune with Navratilova’s concerns, Russian tennis player and current World No. 11 Daria Kasatkina, who came out as a lesbian in July of this year, shed light on the Russian state of affairs. Earlier, she slammed Russian State Duma deputy Biysultan Khamzaev for declaring that she decided to come out in order to improve her chances of changing her nationality, as being a part of the LGBT community is frowned upon in the country.

“So let’s write it down. Now I am writing to the immigration service of some country: ‘Guys, I’m for girls, so give me a passport.’ It’s a shame, of course, when deputies make such comments about their citizens, who have done nothing wrong, they just admitted who they are. If this is enough to block a person from entering the country, it is sad,” Daria Kasatkina had said.

"Freedom shouldn’t cost this much" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Ukrainian footballer Andriy Shevchenko’s experience, returning to his home country

Martina Navratilova shattered by difficulties faced by war-torn Ukraine

Former Ukrainian professional footballer Andriy Shevchenko, who has played for clubs such as AC Milan and Chelsea, recently returned to his home country of Ukraine. His experience was narrated in a video posted by Players’ Tribune Football, where he described the unfortunate state of the country.

"Black. Flat. Destroyed. It’s not a movie, it's real life.' This is (Andriy Shevchenko's) experience of returning to Ukraine,” they captioned the video.

Martina Navratilova was aghast at the difficulties and horrors faced by the war-torn country and expressed her sadness.

“Just brutal. Freedom shouldn’t cost this much!” she exclaimed.

