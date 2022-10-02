"How to get rid of a person" - Tennis star Daria Kasatkina hits back at Roman Teryushkov for his citizenship comments about her

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina has always taken a stand against her country's invasion of Ukraine and wishes for the war to stop as soon as possible.

According to a statement from Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), any Russian athletes who do not support Russia's actions in Ukraine have the option of participating in international events under a neutral flag. Reacting to this, Russia's State Duma deputy Roman Teryushkov stated that except for Kasatkina and "others like her," no Russian athlete would choose to compete under a neutral status.

"I am sure that the number of athletes who want to compete in a neutral status will come to naught. Only Kasatkina and others like her will remain," Teryushkov said.

This is where the World No. 11 googled 'how to get rid of a person', only for the internet to show similar searches, like getting rid of 'the person who infuriates' and 'the human parasite'.

Daria Kasatkina shared the screenshot on her Instagram stories

"This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming gay is ridiculous" - Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina revealed that she was gay in July

In July, Daria Kasatkina came out of the closet to reveal that she was gay in a video with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko. The Russian also made public her relationship with figure-skater Natalia Zabiiako.

In a recent interview with Ksenia Sobchak, the 25-year-old stated that she was surprised by the support that she received after coming out.

"I honestly prepared for the worst. I thought it would be dark, knowing our mentality. But in the end, I was surprised how everything turned out. How cool. Not everything is as bad as I thought,” she said. I grew up with no gay boys or lesbian girls around me. Nothing affected me. The maximum that happened was the Tatu group (Russian music group). I don’t think orientation can be promoted at all. It’s either this or that. Nothing influenced me, but I still like girls in the end."

The 11th-ranked player further stated that it took her a long time to accept herself due to societal pressure, but then she stopped caring at all.

“It took me a long time to accept myself because society is pressing. Even if you begin to understand something, you think that it is something wrong. You begin to suppress it yourself. You start hiding, leading a double life. And at some point, you already cease to understand who you are. Not so long ago, I came to the conclusion that I do not care at all," she said.

Daria Kasatkina also slammed Russian State Duma deputy Biysultan Khamzaev for saying that she decided to come out in order to improve her chances of changing her nationality.

“So let’s write it down. Now I am writing to the immigration service of some country: ‘Guys, I’m for girls, so give me a passport.’ It’s a shame, of course, when deputies make such comments about their citizens, who have done nothing wrong, they just admitted who they are. If this is enough to block a person from entering the country, it is sad,” Daria Kasatkina said.

