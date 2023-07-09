"This is crazy" - Liam Broady addresses Wimbledon highlight lengths, resorts to third party solutions

Liam Broady has shared his concerns about Wimbledon's intensively short match highlights and has recoursed to use third-party solutions.

Broady recently outclassed World No. 4 Casper Ruud in a jaw-dropping five-set match, stunning the tennis world despite having the odds stacked against him. The Brit rallied the crowd behind him as he ended the Norwegian's run at the grasscourt Major.

Despite achieving a marvelous feat with his second-round victory at Wimbledon, Broady's luck ran out in the next round. The World No. 142 was overpowered by Denis Shapovalov in a thrilling four-set match, losing 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 7-5, a final nail in the coffin for British men at SW19.

However, Liam Broady has directed his thoughts on more pressing matters. The Brit recently highlighted how Wimbledon's official YouTube channel doesn't offer extended highlights. Instead, it only showcases a video of three minutes or less with minimal match points for a viewer to enjoy.

This issue caught the 29-year-old's eye and has forced him to resort to third-party VPN solutions for better match analysis and highlights. Broady questioned why taking such drastic measures was necessary.

"This is crazy. And the highlights are of 1 or 2 random points a set and that’s it. Why do we have to go to these lengths to get some decent highlights," he tweeted.

Liam Broady cites Rafael Nadal as inspiration for Casper Ruud to make grasscourt transition

Liam Broady believes that Casper Ruud is capable of improving his performance on grass courts just like his role model Rafael Nadal.

Ruud has proved his class on the ATP tour in recent seasons. However, there has been a lot of discussion regarding his performance on grass. The World No. 4 has been unable to move past Wimbledon's second round for the last two editions now, prompting Broady to cast his thoughts on the former's potential improvement on the surface.

Liam Broady opined it is a matter of self-belief and that if Ruud truly hopes for better results on the surface, he could achieve them. The Brit cited two-time Wimbledon champion Rafael Nadal as an example of someone who transformed his game on grass.

"I think Casper, I don't think he believes that he can be as good as he can be on other surfaces on the grass," Broady said. "I don't see a reason why he couldn't be as good as he is. He's too good of a player not to transition onto another surface. It's just whether he's willing to believe in himself and find a way to adapt his game to another surface."

"I said it a few days ago, Rafa, everybody was saying Rafa would never be able to make the transition. He ended up with two Wimbledons. I don't see why somebody who has been in the finals of French... Has he made finals of US Open [as well]. It's up to Casper whether he wants to move his game on to the grass as well," Broady added.

