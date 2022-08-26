 "This is cute, everyone who says otherwise is bitter" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's gesture towards Rafael Nadal in US Open charity match

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek thrilled spectators at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday as they played together in a mixed doubles match during the US Open's charity event to support Ukraine. Among the many happy moments between the two players who share a great respect for one another, one moment captured the attention of the tennis fan community.

Both players showed some great skill in their friendly match against the pairing of Coco Gauff and John McEnroe. During their time on the court, Swiatek had a 'fangirl moment' with Nadal and joined fans in the arena in applauding the Spanish tennis legend.

Reacting to the gesture, fans flooded social media to express their admiration and affection for the two players.

"This is what Rafa means to tennis world, Iga is one of us here," one fan said.

While some criticized the WTA World No. 1 for her gesture, others highlighted that there is no harm in a young player showing respect towards a legend of the sport and someone she has admired for a long time. Swiatek has time and again expressed that Nadal is one of her favorite players of all time.

"Honestly I would do the same so I’m on Iga’s side," a tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Iga Swiatek's gesture towards Rafael Nadal during the US Open exhibition event earlier this week:

Everyone should relax @IgasBakery Iga living one of her dreams and being playfulEveryone should relax @IgasBakery Iga living one of her dreams and being playful Everyone should relax

It's a fangirl moment for Iga..



Rafa is her childhood hero,it's normal.. esmee @IgasBakery have y'all seen this have y'all seen this 😭💀 https://t.co/AEA8GIggpH I don't know why people are Seething in replies and comments..It's a fangirl moment for Iga..Rafa is her childhood hero,it's normal.. twitter.com/IgasBakery/sta… I don't know why people are Seething in replies and comments..It's a fangirl moment for Iga..Rafa is her childhood hero,it's normal.. twitter.com/IgasBakery/sta…

Iga Swiatek is a huge inspiration: Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek has heaped praise on Rafael Nadal on multiple occasions and has often said that she has idolized the Spaniard as she set out on an aim to become a tennis player. This time, it was the Spaniard who spoke about his respect towards two-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, lauding her humility.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion called the WTA No. 1 an inspiration for everyone, including himself, and thoroughly enjoyed the doubles match alongside Swiatek.

"It was great," he said, speaking to Polish journalist Tomek Moczerniuk. "Iga (Swiatek), I think, is a huge inspiration for everyone, even for me [with] the way that she is very natural, very humble. It has been a pleasure to have her next to me on the court. We had some fun and [it was] for a very good cause, so happy to enjoy that moment."

The duo clinched a 10-8 victory over McEnroe and Gauff in the 10-point tie-breaker match.

Meanwhile, Nadal is set to face Rinky Hijikata in his first-round match at the 2022 US Open as he bids for his fifth title in New York and a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam singles title. Swiatek will open her campaign against Jasmine Paolini in her first US Open as the top seed.

