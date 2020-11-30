Former World No. 1 Andy Murray has had the best win-loss ratio after going down two sets to love during the 2011-2020 decade, edging out Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Murray has won six out of 20 matches after losing the first two sets, to top the list this decade (minimum 10 matches used as cut-off). 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic comes in second place, having won six out of 23 matches, followed by World No. 1 Novak Djokovic who has won three out of 12.

With a 4-13 record, Roger Federer is tied in fourth place alongside Viktor Troicki and Tommy Robredo. Reigning US Open champion Dominic Thiem comes in at No. 7 on the list.

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal is a notable absentee on the list, having gone 0-10 when losing the first two sets during the 2011-2020 decade.

Best win-rate after losing the first set in Masters (2011-2020)



🇷🇸Djokovic 37-32

🇪🇸Nadal 23-35

🇪🇸Wawrinka 26-48

🇬🇧Murray 17-33

🇨🇭Federer 13-27

🇦🇷Del Potro 14-30

🇯🇵Nishikori 21-46

🇨🇦Shapovalov 10-22

🇪🇸Ferrer 21-47

🇩🇪Zverev 9-21



*min 25 matches — Dr. Balraj Shukla 🇮🇳 (@balrajshukla) November 28, 2020

0-10 between 2011-2020



Career: 2-19



2006 - Wimby - Kendrick

2007- Wimby - Youzhny — Dr. Balraj Shukla 🇮🇳 (@balrajshukla) November 28, 2020

Meanwhile at the Masters level, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has had the best winning rate after losing the first set (minimum 25 matches played). Djokovic has gone 37-32 after losing the first set in the tournament category this decade, beating out close rival Rafael Nadal (who is 23-25).

Three-time Major winner Stan Wawrinka has played the most matches where he's lost the first set - 74 - among those in the top 10. His 26-48 record puts him at No. 3, right behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal but ahead of Andy Murray and Roger Federer.

Andy Murray also has the best winning rate after losing the first set at the ATP 500 and ATP 250 level

Andy Murray

The 33-year-old Andy Murray also dominates the list when it comes to winning from adverse positions at the ATP 500 level and ATP 250 level this decade.

Murray has an impressive 17-14 record at the ATP 500 level and 16-9 record at the ATP 250 level when losing the first set, followed by Kei Nishikori in second position on both lists.

The former World No. 4 from Japan is 22-24 at the ATP 500 level and 22-22 at the ATP 250 level.

Marin Cilic is ranked No. 4 on both lists, while Jo-Wilfried Tsonga is another player to appear on both - ranking at No. 7 at the ATP 500 level and No. 3 at the ATP 250 level.

Best win-rate after losing the first set in ATP 250 (2011-2020)



🇬🇧Murray 16-9

🇯🇵Nishikori 22-22

🇨🇵Tsonga 22-29

🇭🇷Cilic 21-29

🇪🇸Agut 27-39

🇩🇪Zverev 14-23

🇦🇺Hewitt 12-20

🇿🇦Anderson 30-51

🇨🇵Gasquet 23-40

🇷🇺Bublik 10-18



*min 25 matches — Dr. Balraj Shukla 🇮🇳 (@balrajshukla) November 28, 2020

The absence of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the 500 and 250 lists could possibly be attributed to the fact that they don't play a whole lot of such tournaments.