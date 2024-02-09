"This decision wasn't easy" - Venus Williams announces pause in operations at her signature brand EleVen

Venus Williams has announced that she is temporarily pausing the operations at her signature clothing and fashion brand, EleVen. The American legend has clarified that the brand will be back in the future.

Williams, who has an associate degree in fashion design from the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, founded EleVen in 2007, along with sports retailer Steve & Barry's, which has since gone out of business. Williams has served as one of the brand's chief designers.

EleVen has dressed several WTA stars over the years, including Varvara Lepchenko, Nadia Petrova and Arina Rodionova. It has also partnered with renowned brands like K-Swiss and Lacoste.

In an email to retailers, Venus Williams stated that she has taken the tough decision to wind down operations at EleVen to refine "strategies and enhance the overall brand experience." She thanked the fans for their unwavering support and assured them that EleVen would return soon.

"We've decided to temporarily pause our operations as we take a moment to refine our strategies and enhance the overall brand experience. This decision wasn't easy, but it's a crucial step towards ensuring that we come back stronger and better than ever," Venus Williams wrote.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and loyalty to the EleVen brand. Your commitment means the world to us. This pause is not a farewell but a see you soon. We are dedicated to embodying our credo, "Be your best self," and this break will allow us to do just that...."

"Your support has inspired me personally, and I’m excited to come back and continue the journey together," the email concluded.

EleVen will clear all its remaining stock from the warehouses and will soon become unavailable in retail stores. However, fans can expect Venus Williams to don EleVen merchandise at her future tournaments.

Venus Williams aims to return to WTA Tour in Sunshine Double

Venus Williams

Venus Williams will return to the WTA Tour again and aims to play at the Sunshine Double: the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open in March. The 43-year-old last played at the 2023 US Open, losing to Greet Minnen in the opening round. The veteran played just ten matches last year and won just three.

Williams last played at Indian Wells and Miami Open in 2019 and confirmed her comeback to the tournaments via a video on her official YouTube channel. The seven-time Grand Slam champion stated that her little sister Serena Williams has told her she is not allowed to quit, taking it as an inspiration to continue her tennis journey.

"One of my big goals is to play United States, to play in Miami Open and the Indian Wells. I have not played there since 2019 due to injuries. It's a long time. These next tournaments will be in 2024, it's a lot of years not to play at home. So that's of course one of my big goals on the horizon, is to be there, prepare to do that. Amongst many goals on the court too," Williams said.

"My little sister Serena told me I am not allowed to quit and of course I would never quit. But it's the mandate, she said no. So I will be back on the court," she added.

