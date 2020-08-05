The USTA has officially announced the entry list for the 2020 edition of the US Open set to be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and World No. 2 Rafael Nadal does not feature on the list.

Rafael Nadal will not be defending his US Open title.



Nadal has himself confirmed his withdrawal from the New York Slam through a statement on social media, saying that the ATP calendar for the rest of 2020 is 'barbaric'.

The announcement comes after intense speculation over whether or not the Spaniard would travel to Flushing Meadows to defend his crown at the US Open. Now that Nadal has announced he won't play the hardcourt Major, it all but confirms his absence from the Cincinnati Masters too (set to take place in New York itself).

The COVID-19 situation is very complicated worldwide: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to officially declare his withdrawal, citing the novel coronavirus outbreak in the area and safety concerns during travel.

"After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it," tweeted the 34-year-old.

There had been a lot of talk about Rafael Nadal's schedule after it emerged that he was on the entry list for Cincinnati. But after the cancellation of the Madrid Masters was made official, Nadal decided he would rather spend the rest of the summer in Europe and sink his teeth into his claycourt preparations.

"We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen. We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year," Nadal added.

Both Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya and his uncle Toni Nadal had previously hinted that at his age and given his injury background, it would be impossible for the 34-year-old to play all the tournaments amid the ATP Tour restart. In that context, his withdrawal from the US Open doesn't exactly come as a surprise.

"All my respects to the USTA, the US Open organisers and the ATP for trying to put the event together for the players and the fans around the world through TV," the Spaniard continued via his Twitter account.

Rafael Nadal's absence from the American hardcourt season coupled with the cancellation of the Mutua Madrid Open mean that he can't gain any ranking points until the end of Roland Garros. That in turn means he cannot overtake Novak Djokovic as World No. 1 this year.

"This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel," Nadal concluded in his statement.