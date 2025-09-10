"This is diabolical";"In his Roger Federer era" - Fans divided over Carlos Alcaraz's surprising platinum blonde makeover after US Open win

Carlos Alcaraz has undergone a platinum blonde makeover following his title-winning run at the 2025 US Open. The Spaniard's new look though, has left tennis fans divided, with some appreciating it and others criticizing it.Alcaraz began his campaign at Flushing Meadows this year sporting an extreme buzz cut, which in itself became one of the talking points of the hardcourt Major. The cut stemmed from him and his brother Alvaro trying to course-correct his haircut after the one they originally planned didn't turn out the way they wanted it.Two days after his 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Jannik Sinner in the final, Carlos Alcaraz got the new platinum blonde haircut courtesy of his regular barber, Victor Martinez, who shared the update on his Instagram. The development didn't take long to gain traction on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit as well.Alcaraz's new haircut, which he had promised without giving too much away after winning the 2025 US Open, divided opinion among tennis fans spanning X and Reddit.&quot;This is diabolical lol. Let's see how it looks by Laver Cup,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Carlitos in his Roger Federer era 🙌🏻,&quot; commented another, recalling the blonde look the now-retired Swiss briefly sported during his early years on the tour.&quot;Next logical step is dyeing it green and cutting some white stripes into it to make his head look like a tennis ball,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Will the real Carlito please stand up,&quot; wrote one playfully.&quot;Brooo is in his goat era,&quot; another added.&quot;You know, sometimes I forget he's only 22. And then these moments remind me,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Carlos Alcaraz set to compete in new look at Laver Cup 2025 a year after leading Team Europe to glory at high-profile team tennis eventCarlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)Carlos Alcaraz's platinum blonde haircut is set to make its on-court debut at the 2025 Laver Cup, which is scheduled to start on Friday, September 19. The Spaniard is the star draw in the Team Europe lineup, which also features Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jakub Mensik and Flavio Cobolli.The European contingent will lock horns against Team World's Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Francisco Cerundolo, Alex Michelsen, Joao Fonseca and Reilly Opelka.At last year's edition of the ATP-sanctioned men's team tennis event, Alcaraz made his Laver Cup debut, and it was one to remember. The Spaniard won all the matches he featured in, notably helping Team Europe reclaim the title with a decisive win over Taylor Fritz.