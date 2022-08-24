"This wasn't an easy decision, I am excited for the new chapter of my life"- Cincinnati Masters sensation Ben Shelton goes pro ahead of US Open

Ben Shelton, who made headlines for his excellent performance in the Western & Southern Open, made the decision to skip his remaining two years of eligibility and go pro.

The southpaw started the year at No. 573 in the ATP Rankings, but after his performance in his ATP masters 1000 debut at the Western & Southern Open, he swiftly rose to a career-high ranking of No. 171. His fairytale run saw him defeat Lorenzo Sonego and 2022 French Open runner-up Casper Ruud in the first and second-round, respectively.

However, his run was cut short at the hands of Cameron Norrie in the third round. The 19-year-old recently announced his plans to turn professional on Twitter just before the commencement of the 2022 US Open. He expressed his gratitude to the University of Florida for the amazing two years he spent there.

"After sitting down with my parents this weekend, I have decided to forgo my last two years of eligibility and turn pro. While this wasn't an easy decision, I'm excited for the next chapter in my career. I want to thank the university of Florida for two incredible years. It has been a once in a lifetime experience to become part of the Florida Family and to compete for National Championships," Ben Shelton tweeted.

Additionally, he expressed his appreciation to his teammates, coaches, and support staff, stating that they helped mold him into his present self.

"These are memories I'll cherish forever," Shelton wrote, adding, "I have made brothers for life. I'm grateful for my teammates, coaches, and support staff at UF who have been there for me my whole collegiate career and helped shape me into the person I am today. Would also like to thank my family, who have always taught me to BELIEVE in god, and myself. While pushing me to stay balanced in everything do. God is good."

Ben Shelton continued by noting that while on tour, he will pursue his studies in finance online. The young star also discussed how thrilled he was for the upcoming hardcourt Major at Flushing Meadows, where he was given a wildcard into the main draw.

"With that, I am going to continue my finance degree online while traveling on tour. Can't wait to get out there, expand my horizons, and see what this next chapter has in store. Gator Nation, I will be repping all over the world! I'm pumped to see everyone at the US Open."

"To play them one day would be pretty cool, those are the two I grew up loving to watch" - Ben Shelton picks Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal as dream opponents

Ben Shelton in action at Atlanta Open

The 19-year-old tennis star named Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the two opponents he would most like to play at the US Open's main arena, the Arthur Ashe stadium.

A handful of tennis players were urged to choose their "dream player" to take on at the illustrious stadium in a video, and the American chose tennis' two all-time greats, Federer and Nadal.

"It's gotta be Federer or Nadal, for sure. One of those two. I mean those are the two I grew up loving to watch. Fed's obviously the classy guy, the face of tennis so one of those guys to be able to play them one day would be pretty cool," Shelton said.

US Open Tennis @usopen One match in Ashe.



We asked several top pros who they would want to face in the world's largest tennis stadium.



(Spoiler alert: the Big 3 were mentioned once or twice) One match in Ashe. We asked several top pros who they would want to face in the world's largest tennis stadium.(Spoiler alert: the Big 3 were mentioned once or twice) https://t.co/lFnjWc6EI5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan