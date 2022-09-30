"Exemplary relationship" - Rafael Nadal's former coach recounts previously unknown 'Fedal' moment from 2005

Toni Colom, former coach of Rafael Nadal, reminisced about the time when a congratulatory text from Roger Federer sent the Spaniard to cloud nine.

In his blog, the Spanish coach reflected on the Swiss maestro's retirement while also speaking about the camaraderie the duo shared. Colom added that, by virtue of being Nadal's coach, he witnessed one of the most iconic rivalries in the sport.

"As many of you know, I was lucky enough to be able to experience Rafael Nadal's Futures, Challengers and first ATP stage very closely by accompanying him in certain tournaments there in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005, with which I saw the birth of perhaps the greatest and most beautiful world tennis rivalry," he said.

Recalling an iconic 'Fedal' memory, the Mallorca-born coach stated that the 22-time Grand Slam champion was elated to get a congratulatory text from Federer after winning the ATP Cup in China in 2005. Colom further said how their relationship further improved the "greatness of sport and especially tennis."

"In my memory I have recorded the joy that Rafael expressed when in September 2005, on his way back to the hotel after winning the ATP final in Beijing, he received an SMS from Roger congratulating him on the Championship won minutes before and that demonstrates the good foundations that were created. this exemplary relationship that has further enriched the greatness of sport and especially tennis," he stated.

"Without a doubt one of the greatest sporting spectacles of the time" - Toni Colom on Federer-Nadal rivalry

The 'FeDal' pair at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Toni Colom also spoke about the fierce rivalry the 'FeDal' duo enjoyed throughout their careers.

Looking back fondly at the first time these two icons faced each other, the coach recalled a conversation the southpaw had with Colom after losing to Federer in their second career meeting.

"In my mind is what a young Rafael told me hours before what would be his first confrontation with Federer, Miami March 2004, who also fell on the side of Manacorí or what he transmitted to me just a year later in his second confrontation after losing his first Miami final in April 2005 when he was leading Roger two sets up," he said.

Colom also stated the efforts he took to witness the Federer vs Nadal final.

"There were not a few times that I escaped by car from Barcelona, very early in the morning to Monte Carlo to be able to witness a Federer vs. Nadal final (2006, 2007 and 2008), without a doubt one of the greatest sporting spectacles of the time and that compensated for any effort that one had to do to be able to contemplate it live."

