"This is fake news" - Casper Ruud calls out misinformation about his take on Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner's success amid busy schedule

Casper Ruud recently called out misinformation about his take on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's success amidst the busy ATP schedule. The Norwegian rubbished the ‘fake news’ while assuring fans that the video of his real interview is ‘out there somewhere’.Last week, Rudd was seen in action at the Stockholm Open in Switzerland. The tennis star delivered some incredible performances at the ATP 250 event, ousting the likes of Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov and Ugo Humbert en route to the title. After his win, several media outlets reported a false quote from the Norwegian. According to these reports, the 26-year-old had stated that ‘bouncing back’ was harder for players who are not Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.&quot;It's harder for the other (players), because we don't win as many (matches) as they (Alcaraz and Sinner) do. Bouncing back after defeats every week is a challenge.&quot;Recently, a fan on X criticized this reporting, writing,“Official account of one of the biggest broadcasters posts a fake quote generated by one trash website and then disseminated by a dozen other trash websites. Great job, guys!”In response to this, Casper Ruud cleared the air about the same news, stating on X,“As @AnnaK_4ever knows, I never said what TNT Sports claim I said. Video of the real quote is out there somewhere. This is #fakenews.”In his actual post match interview, Ruud had stated that the season tends to be more demanding for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, explaining,“So I think if you get to that level where you start looking at 50, 60, 70 plus matches a year it gets quite demanding at the end. But yeah, except for maybe Alcaraz and Sinner who really does well almost every single week, we all have our hiccups and our earlier losses where we get to go home and these things.”Mirroring Ruud's sentiments, Alcaraz himself has lamented the lengthy ATP schedule, which begins in January and wraps up only in November.Casper Ruud gets honest about the possibility of him winning a Grand Slam titleRuud at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)Casper Ruud enjoyed an incredible week of tennis in Sweden, displaying incredible control and confidence en route to the top step of the podium. In his post match interview after the Stockholm Open final, the Norwegian got honest about the possibility of him winning a Grand Slam title, telling media,“If I can play this aggressive and with this kind of conviction in my game on a hard court I think I can challenge the best players in the world. And that's what you want to do. And of course we have two guys up front who are at times almost unplayable and unbeatable but at the same time they're also human.”Casper Ruud is a three-time finalist at Grand Slam events, having made it to the summit clash at the 2022 and 2023 French Open, as well as the 2022 US Open. As of now, the Norwegian is currently in action at the Swiss Indoors, where he will take on Stan Wawrinka for his round of 16 encounter.