"This was a first step, and there’ll be a next step" - Venus Williams after playing her first Grand Slam in over a year

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams returned to Grand Slam singles action at the 2022 US Open last week. But she lost her opening-round match to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets, 6-1, 7-6(5).

Williams documented her experience on her YouTube channel, speaking of the numerous adjustments she had to make.

"This was definitely a new first Grand Slam coming back, new equipment, new racquet. All these different things that I had to adjust to and it's definitely a mental battle," said Williams.

Williams emphasized the need to be mentally prepared even in the toughest circumstances. She added that this was just the "first step" and that there will be more.

"What I learn and take away from this is that you always have to be prepared mentally and you always have to continue to be confident even in the hardest circumstances and that's what I did and tried to do," she said.

"Even when you fall short, it's about pushing forward. It's about taking the next step for me and this is what this was for me this was a first step, and there’ll be a next step,” she added.

Venus Williams pays tribute to sister Serena after her 3R loss at US Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams prepare to leave the court at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

Venus Williams took to social media to pay an emotional tribute to her younger sister Serena Williams after what was probably the final match of her tennis career.

She called her sister the GOAT and said that there will never be another Serena Williams.

"After 1 year after away from the game, there is still no one who can approach her level, her intensity, her excitement, her entertainment. There will never be another Serena Williams, her legacy lives on in all those she inspired to greatness, me included! No one has affected the game or the sport the way she has. Tennis won’t be the same without its GOAT," said Venus Williams.

Serena Williams was equally effusive in her praise for Venus after her third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday.

"It all started with my parents and they deserved everything," She said. "So, I'm really grateful for them. And I wouldn't be Serena, if there wasn't Venus. So thank you Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed."

