"This is garbage if true" - Tennis fans bemused by Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka's nominations for 2022 Best Athletes award

By Aayush Majumdar
Modified Dec 16, 2022 08:12 PM IST
Tennis fans react to Naomi Osaka, Roger Federer, and Serena Williams
(From L) Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, and Roger Federer were among the nominees for the Best Athletes award for 2022.

Roger Federer was nominated for the 2022 Best Male Athlete award, while Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka were nominated for the 2022 Best Female Athlete award organized by the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). The trio's nominations came as quite a surprise to the tennis world, given their lack of match time and competitive level all season.

The list of nominees, picked across sports and announced on Friday, includes Rafael Nadal, who won two Grand Slams in 2022, and Ons Jabeur, who rose to World No. 2 and also made two Major finals this past season. However, it shockingly excluded the likes of Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, currently the highest-ranked tennis players in the world.

While Federer and Nadal are the only tennis representatives among the nominees for the Best Male Athlete award, Jabeuer, Osaka, and Williams rounded out the tennis representation for the Best Female Athlete award.

The nominations left tennis fans surprised and shocked in equal measure. Many questioned the inclusion of Federer, Osaka, and Williams, as they were largely absent from the tour in 2022.

"This is garbage if true," a Twitter user wrote.
This is garbage if true twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st…
@AnnaK_4ever Federer, Serena and Osaka for BEST athlete of 2022? This is the joke of the year

Meanwhile, another fan opined that the business side of sports being a criterion for the award would be the only explanation for including the trio for the 'best athletes' awards for the 2022 season.

"Is this award for the best or the richest athletes? It has to be for business achievements this year, it's hard to believe it could be for sports," read another tweet.
@AnnaK_4ever Is this award for the best or the richest athletes? It has to be for business achievements this year, it's hard to believe it could be for sports.

Here are a few more reactions from fans to the tennis nominations for the Best Male Athlete and Best Female Athlete awards by AIPS:

come on roger and serena are already a reach for this year but naomi 😭 twitter.com/annak_4ever/st…
@AnnaK_4ever @jon_wertheim award is for net worth?
Joke 👀 twitter.com/annak_4ever/st…
naomi? give me a break 😵‍💫
Best Athlete of the year in category : retiree?WTF. twitter.com/annak_4ever/st…
Took me a while but just realized these awards are actually from the *sports* press 😵‍💫At first thought was some kinda of generic organization but no... twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st…
Nominees won not a title between them this year. twitter.com/AnnaK_4ever/st…

A look back at Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka's 2022 tennis seasons

Roger Federer and Serena Williams attend an event at the Miami Open 2019.

Between them, the trio of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Naomi Osaka played only 33 matches on tour in the 2022 season, with Osaka playing 23 of those matches. However, the year was significant in the careers of Federer and Williams, who both retired from the sport and had memorable farewell ceremonies, marking the end of two of the most illustrious careers in tennis history.

The Swiss great played just a farewell doubles match at the Laver Cup as a nagging knee injury forced him to miss the entire season and announce his retirement. Meanwhile, American veteran Williams made a comeback at Wimbledon, competing in just seven singles matches until her farewell at the US Open, and won only three of those matches.

Osaka had one of her most difficult years on tour, largely affected by inconsistency and injury issues. She ended the season with a 14-9 win-loss record and ranked World No. 41. Her best result was a run to the Miami Open final.

