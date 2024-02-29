Tennis legend Martina Navratilova recently reacted to United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk's remarks highlighting the "carnage" injury toll in Gaza caused by Israel.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has a complex and longstanding history dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched an attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, killing almost 1140 people.

Israel has carried out strikes in Gaza following the attack, resulting in significant casualties. Recent reports indicate that at least 30,035 people have been killed and 70,457 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

Turk told the Human Rights Council on Thursday (February 29):

"There appear to be no bounds to – no words to capture – the horrors that are unfolding before our eyes in Gaza. Since early October, over 100,000 people have been killed or wounded. Let me repeat that: about one in every 20 children, women, and men, are now dead or wounded."

"At least 17,000 children are orphaned or separated from their families, while many more will carry the scars of physical and emotional trauma life-long. Today, the total number of people killed has exceeded 30,000. And tens of thousands of people are missing, many presumed buried under the rubble of their homes. This is carnage," he added.

Martina Navratilova has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a post featuring the United Nations Human Rights chief's comments. She wrote:

"Unacceptable- this is genocide."

