"An utter a**" - Martina Navratilova reacts to Congressman Scott Perry wanting to cancel President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of the Union address

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to Congressman Scott Perry's call to cancel President Joe Biden's 2024 State of the Union address.

The State of the Union Address is an annual message delivered by the President of the United States to a joint session of the United States Congress at the beginning of each calendar year. The address provides an overview of the country's current condition, including reports on the budget, agenda, progress, economy, news, achievements, and much more. This year, President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address is scheduled for March 7.

In a conversation with Maria Bartiromo on 'Mornings with Maria' on Fox Business Network, Scott Perry expressed his desire for fellow Republicans in the House to refrain from extending an invitation to President Biden to deliver the address.

“We need to use every single point of leverage. Every single point, certainly including an address to the people from Congress. He comes at the invitation of Congress. The Republicans are in charge of the House. There’s no reason that we need to invite him to get more propaganda and actually blame the American people for the crisis he caused,” Perry said.

The former leader of the House Freedom Caucus, argued that if the President were to speak, he would use the platform to promote his own "propaganda" and shift blame onto the American people to conceal his failures and shortcomings.

“We can spend the time reminding America that on day one, he [Joe Biden] countervailed the last administration’s policies that were securing our border. That’s what probably the time would be better spent served using,” he added.

In response to Perry's comments, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova took to social media to denounce the Congressman as a "traitor" and suggested that he should be in prison.

"Scott Perry is a traitor and should be in prison. Also an utter a**…" Martina Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Martina Navratilova on transgender mothers using banned medicine as lactation aid: "This is so irresponsible"

Martina Navratilova talking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently criticized transgender women for using domperidone, a medication banned in the United States, to aid lactation despite concerns about potential harm to newborn children. Originally intended to treat nausea, vomiting, and indigestion, some individuals use domperidone to increase milk supply and induce lactation.

Navratilova took to social media to share a post which disapproved mothers, including transgender women, who use domperidone. The medicine laces itself onto the breast milk, which in turn potentially becomes harmful for the newborn.

The former World No. 1 then re-shared the post and emphasized that it was "irresponsible" of mothers who choose to use the medicine, putting their child's health at risk.

"No thank you. This is so irresponsible. Most mothers don’t even take aspirin to protect the milk and their babies. Shame on anyone even trying this!" Martina Navratilova posted on X.

