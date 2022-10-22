“This girl, my ex-wife, is obsessed with one thing: honor!” – Simona Halep’s billionaire ex-husband Toni Iuruc speaks up amidst tennis player's doping scandal

Simona Halep’s ex-husband Toni Iuruc has come to her defense as she faces provisional suspension for failing the anti-doping test.

Iuruc, who married Halep in 2021 before parting ways days short of their first anniversary, said in a statement to Fanatik that he had known the former World No. 1 for three years and expressed his shock at the revelation. He maintained that the Romanian tennis player was all about honor and fairness and lived by her principles.

"I'm shocked, I haven't recovered for an hour, I'm shocked and shocked again! I can not believe that. I've known Simona for three years, of which at least two in the circuit, and I swear to you that this girl, my ex-wife, is obsessed with one thing: honor! You can take anything from Simona, (but) if you (take) away her honor, her fairness, you kill her! She is no longer human! ”

Iuruc opined that the test results were inaccurate and emphasized that Simona Halep would be the last person to partake in doping.

“I don't know what happened there with that test, but it's probably a mistake. Simona would not have done such a thing even if you had cut off her hand to stop playing tennis. Simona Halep would never cheat, her career is her shield and I know her best,” he stated.

Toni Iuruc also suggested that, with their recent divorce in mind, he could have opted not to comment on the subject but decided against being silent on the subject.

“You know very well that I just finished the divorce, I could have said «No comment». There is no way I would do such a thing, when I know this woman so well, when I have been with her for so many years. Simona was obsessed with not making mistakes,” he said.

The billionaire further revealed that the two-time Grand Slam champion had been very careful about everything she ever consumed and was a huge believer in fairness.

“I'll tell you something for the first time: she never even drank water if the bottle was not sealed. She unsealed it with her hand, she was always careful. I'll tell you something else, (she did not) take even one Vitamin C without asking (her) doctor. She is (obsessed with) fairness.”

“Facing such an unfair situation, feel completely confused and betrayed” – Simona Halep

Simona Halep has been issued a provisional suspension.

It was announced on Friday that Simona Halep had tested positive for a prohibited substance called Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open.

The ITIA, a delegated third party under the World Anti-Doping Code of the International Tennis Federation, stated that the former World No. 1 had been issued a provisional suspension and would be ineligible to attend or compete in any sanctioned event organized by the governing bodies of the sport.

International Tennis Integrity Agency @itia_tennis

itia.tennis/news/sanctions… Simona Halep (Romania) has been issued with a provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme: Simona Halep (Romania) has been issued with a provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme:itia.tennis/news/sanctions…

Halep, however, made a statement and maintained her innocence, and vowed to fight for justice.

“Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, feel completely confused and betrayed. I will fight until the end to prove that I never knowingly took any prohibited substance and have faith that sooner or later, the truth will come out,” she said.

Poll : 0 votes