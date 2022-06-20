This is going to be my last tournament, I will stop after Wimbledon 2022: Philipp Kohlschreiber

German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber has announced that he's playing the final tournament of his career after moving into the second round of qualifying at Wimbledon on Monday.

The 38-year-old made the announcement after beating France's Gregoire Barrere 6-2, 6-2. Kohlschreiber, ranked 230th in the ATP rankings, has only won one of his four main-draw matches this year. He's looking to feature in Wimbledon's main draw for the 17th straight year.

The German will take on Mikhail Kukushkin in the second round of qualifying on Wednesday, in what could be the final match of a modest but eventful career.

Shortly after beating Barrere, the 38-year-old made the announcement in his post-match interview.

“Funny story. This is my first time here in Roehampton (qualifying). I had a great and wonderful career. This is going to be my last tournament. I will stop after Wimbledon 2022. So, I am happy that I have another match here and maybe I will make it to the main draw," Philipp Kohlschreiber said.

I am a quiet person, didn't want to say this is my last season: Philipp Kohlschreiber

Philipp Kohlshcreiber made the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2012.

Philipp Kohlschreiber, a quintessential journeyman, won his lone match this year at the Australian Open, beating Marco Cecchinato.

The eight-time ATP tour singles titlist said that he doesn't have any post-retirement plans just yet and is only looking to enjoy his 'special moment'. Admitting that he's a shy person, Kohlschreiber said that only a few people were privy to the fact that Wimbledon 2022 was going to be his final tournament.

“I don’t really have a plan (for his post-tennis career). I just wanna finish, and I think it’s kind of a special moment. I am more a quiet person. I didn’t want to say that this is my last season," Philipp Kohlschreiber said.

"A few people already know that this is going to be my last tournament, and I just try to enjoy every match. It’s been a very long journey. I had great memories, especially here with the biggest success in a Grand Slam,” Kohlschreiber added.

Kohlschreiber couldn't have chosen a better place to call it a day. Although he has had ten first-round exits at Wimbledon, he made his lone Grand Slam quarterfinal at SW19 exactly a decade ago, losing to the recently retired Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets.

The German's last win at Wimbledon was against Gilles Muller in the second round in 2018. He lost in the first round the following year to eventual champion Novak Djokovic and to Denis Shapovalov last year.

