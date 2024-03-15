Daniil Medvedev booked his spot in the semifinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Open on Friday, but not before providing more than a couple of moments of drama in the quarterfinal clash against Holger Rune.

In the second set, the Dane ended up hitting Medvedev on the body when going for a passing shot. While it is a common occurrence in the sport, Medvedev did not take kindly to the fact that his opponent did not apologize to him later.

For a moment, the Russian stood at the net and demanded an apology, and when it seemed like it would not be coming, he gestured towards Rune with his hands to show that he had his eye on him. After wrapping up the clash in two sets, 7-5, 6-4, Daniil Medvedev once again brought up the lack of apology when the two shook hands at the net, only to be stiffed yet again.

Speaking at his press conference, however, Medvedev put the issue to bed. While Medvedev admitted that he got mad and crazy on the court because he did not hear Rune telling him sorry, he decided to take him at his and the chair umpire's word that he did indeed apologize.

On a funny note, the World No. 4 was convinced that the "meme" of him telling Rune that he had his eyes on him would probably circulate on social media for years to come.

"100%, yeah. The thing is that we're living in such a world now with social media, this is probably this is going to be there for like, I don't know, 10 years. And the good points that we had, they were amazing, gonna be in one day no one remembers. It is what it is," Daniil Medvedev said.

"What happened on the court, it's good that it already on the court it was, like, over. I didn't see him say sorry, so for sure I get a ball in me, which is not a problem, this can happen. Usually sorry, sorry, whatever. I didn't see it, but he did it. I didn't know. I get crazy, I get mad. Carlos tells me he said sorry, he tells me he said sorry. I say sorry that I didn't see you say sorry. And all is done. I don't think there is a continuation to this story," he added.

Daniil Medvedev reiterated during the press conference that he had nothing personal against Holger Rune, stating that he just did not see the Dane apologizing to him. The former World No. 1 conceded that getting hit was just part and parcel of the game, even hailing it as a good tactic to deal with opponents coming to the net.

Medvedev even apologized for his reaction, which he attributed to his feeling 'mad' at getting hit in the first place, and urged the press and fans to put the matter to bed once and for all.

"Oh, no, nothing against Holger. As I say, it's just I didn't see him say sorry after he went for me, you know. And I don't think, again, I do this sometimes also. You know, you run for the balls, it's not an easy ball because you go cross, you go line, it's actually a good tactic to go at your opponent, but then you say sorry and you forget about it," Daniil Medvedev said.

"Normally, you know -- well, I'm not going to go to other situations. I think that when you say sorry usually this gets forgotten straightaway and stuff like this. I didn't see it. So I got mad. But it was, it happened, and then when they both told me it happened, that's when I was from my side, sorry for my reaction. Let's move forward, yeah," he added.

Up next, Medvedev will take on Tommy Paul in the semifinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Open.