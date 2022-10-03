"This is gossip and stories made up" - Holger Rune accuses tennis media of spreading false rumours about French Open outburst towards his mother

Holger Rune has come out and accused the tennis media of spreading false rumors about him mistreating his mother during the 2022 French Open, taking the internet by storm.

The Danish teenager had a Roland Garros to remember as he reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals, beating last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16. His journey came to an end in the last eight as he lost 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 to eventual runner-up Casper Ruud. The match was known for a particular moment involving Rune and his mother Aneke.

The teenager appeared to yell at his mother and ask her to leave, which she later did. However, the Dane has now clarified that he didn't do anything of that sort while responding to a comment on Twitter.

It all started with a fan calling Rune dreadful for his actions in Paris, tweeting:

"He’s dreadful! After his antics in Paris I’ve got zero respect for him! The less we see of him the better!

Replying to the tweet, Rune said that while he did get angry, he did not tell his mother to leave. The Dane added that these claims were gossip and stories, further stating that he had already given his version to press reporters, who failed to add the correction.

"Sorry if I disappointed you getting angry in a match after getting broken at 2:30 at night . FYI I did not tell my mother to leave if this is what you are referring to. This is gossip and stories made up. I told the press the right version after but they only take clicks serious," Holger Rune said.

Holger Rune @holgerrune2003 @rubio9898 Sorry if I disappointed you getting angry in a match after getting broken at 2:30 at night . FYI I did not tell my mother to leave if this is what you are referring to. This is gossip and storries made up. I told the press the right version after but they only take clicks serious @rubio9898 Sorry if I disappointed you getting angry in a match after getting broken at 2:30 at night . FYI I did not tell my mother to leave if this is what you are referring to. This is gossip and storries made up. I told the press the right version after but they only take clicks serious

This isn't the first time Rune has responded to someone accusing him of being rude to his mother, as he had previously replied to another tweet saying:

"No my dear. I never am or will be rude to my mother. If you are referring to roland garros she was not the one I asked to leave and I told the press after but gossip lives forever…." Holger Rune wrote in another response.

Holger Rune @holgerrune2003 @morris1245 No my dear. I never am or will be rude to my mother. If you are referring to roland garros she was not the one I asked to leave and I told the press after but gossip lives forever…. @morris1245 No my dear. I never am or will be rude to my mother. If you are referring to roland garros she was not the one I asked to leave and I told the press after but gossip lives forever….

Holger Rune reached the final of the Sofia Open

Holger Rune made it to the final of the Sofia Open

Holger Rune reached his second final of the season at the recently concluded Sofia Open by beating Tim van Rijthoven, Lorenzo Sonego, Ilya Ivashka and defending champion Jannik Sinner. However, he lost 6-4, 7-6(8) to Marc-Andrea Huesler in the final.

Despite the result, the Dane climbed five spots up to 26th in the ATP rankings. Rune was scheduled to compete at the Astana Open this week and face World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the first round. However, he withdrew from the ATP 500 tournament in Kazakhstan and the Spaniard will instead take on David Goffin.

Poll : 0 votes