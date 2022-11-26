"This was a great listen" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on Arnold Schwarzenegger's autobiography 'Total Recall'

Among Serena Williams' several hobbies are reading books and watching movies. The 41-year-old has written a few books as well, her latest being a children's picture book titled The Adventures of Qai Qai.

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is also an avid reader. The Reddit co-founder has expressed his love for reading in the past and often recommends books that have helped shape his character.

Recently, Ohanian listened to the audiobook version of American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's autobiography, Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story. Upon finishing the book, Ohanian took to Instagram on Saturday to state his opinion on the same.

"This was a great listen. Sorry it took me so long, my friend!" wrote Ohanian on his Instagram story, tagging Schwarzenegger.

In the book, Schwarzenegger articulates his illustrious, rather controversial, and distinctive life. Being an entrepreneur and celebrity himself, Ohanian might well have connected with various aspects of Schwarzenegger's story.

3 books recommended by Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian often recommends books to his followers via social media.

Extreme Ownership, a leadership book that took America and the world by storm, is one of Ohanian's favorites and he considers the book to be life-changing.

"This book will change your life," Ohanian tweeted.

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind is also one of Ohanian's favorites. In a tweet back in May this year, he shared his opinion about the book and expressed gratitude for being able to meet its author, William Kamkwamba, a decade ago.

"Great book! I got the chance to meet William a decade ago. Hell of a story," the Seven Seven Six founder wrote.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian @APompliano @rubenharris Great book! I got the chance to meet William a decade ago. Hell of a story. amazon.com/Boy-Who-Harnes… @APompliano @rubenharris Great book! I got the chance to meet William a decade ago. Hell of a story. amazon.com/Boy-Who-Harnes…

Ohanian also has interests apart from leadership and innovation. In 2020, he recommended The Hot Hand: The Mystery and Science of Streaks, calling it a "riveting story."

"Such a great book. I recall first learning about the "hot hand fallacy" in a cog sci class in college. Something about it just didn't feel right - if you've played any basketball, you've seen the hot hand and even experienced it yourself. This is a riveting story," he wrote on Twitter.

AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ @alexisohanian Such a great book. I recall first learning about the "hot hand fallacy" in a cog sci class in college. Something about it just didn't feel right - if you've played any basketball, you've seen the hot hand and even experienced it yourself. This is a riveting story Such a great book. I recall first learning about the "hot hand fallacy" in a cog sci class in college. Something about it just didn't feel right - if you've played any basketball, you've seen the hot hand and even experienced it yourself. This is a riveting story https://t.co/DOxH29APpX

