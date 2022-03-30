"This guy is no joke. He's the real deal and I don't know if this is an upset"- Andy Roddick on Carlos Alcaraz's win over Stefanos Tsitsipas

In a recent interview with the Tennis Channel, Andy Roddick showered high praise on Carlos Alcaraz. Comparing his forehand to that of the eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi, Roddick hailed Alcaraz as an "unbelievable" guy, who he believes "doesn't need much time to fire his forehands."
"This guy moves like, it's unbelievable. People normally have to grow into their movement and he doesn't need much time to fire the forehand. Most of the guys with huge forehands need two feet under them to give them around. This guy can turn on real quick, almost like Andre Agassi used to drive," said Roddick.
World No. 16 Carlos Alcaraz thrashed World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets on Wednesday, advancing through to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Miami Open. The Spaniard converted four out of a total of 11 break-points that he won during the match, winning with a final scoreline of 7-5, 6-3.
Reacting to his spectacular victory, Roddick claimed that Alcaraz is "no joke" and plays absolutely like an "animal." He even seemed a little bit skeptical in calling his win "an upset" after seeing the 18-year-old beat some of the biggest names on the ATP tour in the recent past. Interestingly, this was the second time Alcaraz defeated Tsitsipas on the tour after knocking him out of the 2021 US Open.
Roddick reiterated that the Spanish prodigy has got one of the finest forehands on tour.
"You hit a big ball to him, it will come just as fast. This guy is no joke. He's the real deal and I don't know if this is an upset. I don't know if we've seen someone this young, who you kind of expect to win matches like this, kind of often. This guy is an animal," added the former US Open champion.
Carlos Alcaraz set to square off against Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Miami Open
After his sensational win over Tsitsipas, Alcaraz will lock horns against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Miami Open on Thursday. The Spaniard is enjoying a good run of form at the moment and is yet to drop a set.
This will be the first time the two players will cross each other's paths and hence, their head-to-head record stands at 0-0 right now.
Alcaraz is eyeing his maiden Masters title at the Miami Open this year.
