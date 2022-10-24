"This guy is one committed, nice, and knowledgeable coach" - Chris Evert showers praise on Jessica Pegula's coach David Witt

Chris Evert recently showered praise on Davit Witt, who is currently coaching American Jessica Pegula.

David Witt is a former American tennis professional who then served as the long-term coach for seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams. Since 2019, Witt has been coaching Pegula, taking her to new heights every day.

Seeded third in the tournament, Pegula cruised past fourth seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the final to win the Guadalajara Open on Monday in Mexico. While the tennis world raved about the 28-year-old, Evert took to Twitter to sing the praises of Witt.

The WTA had previously posted a video of Witt celebrating Pegula's win in the final, calling him a "proud coach."

Evert then retweeted the post and hailed Witt for his commitment, while also pointing out Pegula's exemplary hard work and humility.

"Now this guy….is one committed, nice, and knowledgeable coach…happy for Jessie and David…both exemplify hard work and humility," Evert wrote in her tweet.

"I'm so happy it was at a 1000 event, just super proud of myself" - Jessica Pegula

WTA Guadalajara Open Akron 2022 - Final Day

Jessica Pegula won her maiden WTA 1000 title by convincingly beating Greece's Maria Sakkari in the final in Guadalajara.

At her post-match press conference, Pegula expressed her happiness at winning the tournament. She also admitted that she was a bit annoyed to see her draw, which she felt to be "the toughest out of everybody. " The American was, therefore, proud of herself for the way she handled her emotions to end the week on a high note.

"I feel amazing. I mean, there's not really much else to say. I won the tournament. I'm so happy it was at a 1000 event. All the people I beat, my draw to get here in my opinion was honestly the toughest out of everybody. So I was a little annoyed when I saw the draw come out. But the way I've been able to manage it throughout the whole week, today handle my nerves and emotions, just super proud of myself," Jessica Pegula said.

Jessica Pegula continued by talking about her mother, to whom she dedicated her win, hoping that she would appreciate the way she fought it out in Mexico to secure her second WTA Tour title.

"My mom always kind of joked I was the first sports team as far as helping me with my tennis career growing up," Pegula continued. "I definitely wanted to dedicate it to her. She's had a really tough year. I know she was watching. I'm sure she appreciated that. Usually she gets very nervous watching, so it's special she got to watch me all week. That's really cool. I'm sure she was still very nervous."

Poll : 0 votes