"This was heartbreaking to read, he doesn’t deserve this" - Tennis fans empathize with Juan Martin del Potro after he reveals life struggles

Outside of the Big 3, Juan Martin del Potro has been one of the most impressive players on the tour over the last two decades.

Turning pro in 2005, del Potro experienced a special moment in 2009, when he defeated Marin Cilic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer in back-to-back matches to claim his first and only Grand Slam title at the US Open. In a recent interview, the former World No. 3 opened up about life after tennis. He also stated that he was experiencing severe pain in performing regular tasks like running on a treadmill, climbing stairs, and driving for too long.

“I can’t psychologically accept a life without tennis,” del Potro said. “I did not have a gradual transition, I did not prepare, I have no idea what the other athletes did to live this process peacefully. I was the No. 3 in the world, then suddenly I broke my knees and here I am, with nothing. I can only walk. I can't run on the treadmill, I can't climb stairs without feeling pain. I can't drive for a long time. It's difficult and sad."

Del Potro's fans felt sorry for him and wished him well for the future.

"Horrible what he’s been through: injury troubles resulting in a stop/start career, finding out his deceased dad stole tens of millions from him, now he seems to be suffering with his mental health. None of it brought on himself," a fan tweeted.

"I am really hurting whenever I hear about Delpo. He deserves so much better. It's so unfair what happened to him during his career and what is happening to him now. Frustrating and sad. I love him and the people love him. I hope he knows that," a user posted.

"I'm so glad that he won a slam at least. Newer fans might not remember him in 10 years but I'm never forgetting that forehand," another tweet read.

Here are a few more reactions:

"I thought I was never going to beat him again" - Juan Martin del Potro on Roger Federer

Roger Federer (L) and Juan Martin del Potro

In the final of the 2009 US Open, Juan Martin del Potro beat five-time defending champion Roger Federer 3-6, 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2. In an interview with LA NACION, an Argentine newspaper, del Potro recalled the Grand Slam event and what happened before it in Paris.

“Two of us in that semifinal at Roland Garros 2009 felt that it was the final, because Nadal had lost," Juan Martin del Potro said. "He had never won the tournament, I had never won any Grand Slam and it was a match to five sets, where I had a thousand chances to win. I didn't and I thought I was never going to beat him again. But I did it in the US Open final, where he had won the trophy five years in a row. He once said that one of the games he would like to play again in his career was that final, but obviously I don't want to give him a rematch."

