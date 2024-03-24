Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia were caught in a sudden and intense storm after the former's gym workout. The six-year-old also sought shelter under a towel to shield herself from the rain.

Following her retirement from tennis, Williams has often shared glimpses of her life beyond playing the sport. She constantly shares pictures from various events she attends worldwide, gives updates to her fans on her personal life and family, and also provides insights into her ongoing business ventures.

Recently, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to document her gym workout with a photo. She shared two videos of herself caught in a storm. In one video, she is seen riding a golf cart to shelter herself from the heavy and "horrible" rain. She then showed her daughter, Olympia, hiding under a towel to stay dry.

Screen grab of Olympia taking shelter under a towel (under the white towel on the left)

In the second video, Serena Williams revealed that she is completely drenched and joked about getting sick after braving the intense and "crazy storm."

"A lot of rain, caught the golf cart. Definitely gonna be sick. Olympia? [Yeah?] Oh my God, this is horrible. This is horrible," Williams said.

"I am drenched. Like I am wearing black, you can't really tell. There is a crazy storm and I am like... I am drenched. I am gonna be so sick," she added.

Williams' Instagram stories

Serena Williams won the last Grand Slam of her career at Australian Open 2017

Serena Williams with the 2017 Australian Open trophy

Serena Williams won the last Grand Slam of her career at the 2017 Australian Open. She kicked off her campaign with a commanding performance in the first round, where she defeated Belinda Bencic with a score of 6-4, 6-3. She continued her winning streak by overcoming Lucie Safarova 6-3, 6-4 in the second round.

Williams then defeated Nicole Gibbs 6-1, 6-3, and Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-4 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively, to move into the last eight. The former World No. 1 then defeated Johanna Konta 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.

In the championship match, Serena Williams faced her sister Venus Williams. This marked their ninth meeting in a Grand Slam final and the first time they competed in a Grand Slam final since the 2009 Wimbledon Championships. Serena emerged victorious, defeating Venus with a score of 6-4, 6-4 to claim her seventh Melbourne Slam title and her 23rd and final Grand Slam singles title.

After the tournament, Williams had revealed that she had competed in the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her first daughter, Olympia. She had discovered her pregnancy while already in Melbourne preparing for the tournament.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"