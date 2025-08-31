"This is horrible";"So invasive" - Fans annoyed by US Open broadcast showing Anna Kalinskaya's tearful reaction after loss to Iga Swiatek

Fans were infuriated as cameras followed Anna Kalinskaya as she broke down in the hallway after her third-round loss to Iga Swiatek at the 2025 US Open. Kalinskaya and her doubles partner, Sorana Cirstea, also lost to McCartney Kessler and Peyton Stearns in the doubles opening round, putting an end to their US Open run.Kalinskaya was off to a good start at the Cincinnati Masters but lost to eventual champion Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Seeded 29th for the final Grand Slam of the year in Flushing Meadows, the Russian player moved past Peyton Stearns, Amanda Anisimova, and Ekaterina Alexandrova to face the Pole again, falling in the third round 6(2)-7(7), 4-6.As a result, Anna Kalinskaya was visibly in tears for losing another major bid and left the court through the hallway, saddened. The US Open cameras followed her backstage, capturing the player's emotional breakdown. Fans, however, were not pleased with the intervention of privacy and felt that players' expressions should only be documented during the games and press conferences. One Reddit fan called the act 'horrible' and wrote:&quot;this is horrible. must the uso broadcast losers' walk to the locker room? you made us so scared today, anna!&quot;Comment byu/Celestial-Alien from discussion intennisAnother fan joined forces and questioned the point of following players in the hallway, commenting:&quot;poor anna, but i dont really get the point of recording people crykng in the hallway and then reposting it&quot;Comment byu/Celestial-Alien from discussion intennisAn X fan felt it was 'unnecessary' to portray the vulnerable side of Anna Kalinskaya.&quot;Wasn't necessary for the camera to show.&quot;NotMe.Us☮️PowertothePeople @dhartkLINKWasn't necessary for the camera to show.Here are some other reactions:&quot;I wish moments like this inside the buildings weren’t broadcast to the public. Just because she’s an élite athlete &amp; exceptionally blessed with regard to female beauty doesn’t mean she doesn’t have feelings like anyone else. Her job is matches &amp; press conferences. This kinda stuff (this is the 1,000th time I’ve seen such camera footage of a player off-court, and I always find it objectionable) is unnecessary and unfair,&quot; a comment read.Steven Walk 🇺🇦🇮🇱 @realStevenWalkLINKI wish moments like this inside the buildings weren’t broadcast to the public.Just because she’s an élite athlete &amp; exceptionally blessed with regard to female beauty doesn’t mean she doesn’t have feelings like anyone else.Her job is matches &amp; press conferences. This kinda stuff (this is the 1,000th time I’ve seen such camera footage of a player off-court, and I always find it objectionable) is unnecessary and unfair&quot;Cameras every god damn where is an invasion and lack of respect to all of their privacy,&quot; a fan tweeted.&quot;Completely agree. This is so invasive,&quot; wrote a fan.Anna Kalinskaya called out the WTA's tight schedule when she headed to the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals against Iga SwiatekKalinskaya at the Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 7 - (Source: Getty)Anna Kalinskaya joined forces with other players to call out the exhausting schedule of the tour, as she couldn't get adequate rest to play Swiatek in the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova. She felt that it was unfair treatment from the WTA, which forced her to adjust her sleep patterns constantly.&quot;How can the @wta and tournament expect athletes to perform their best when the scheduling is this unfair? After my match against Alexandrova, I got home from the site at 2:40am and didn't go to bed until 4am. I slept a bit and came to the site to practice. Then I get scheduled at 11 am for tomorrow's match - how does the tournament and WTA expect me to recover and continuously adjust my sleep pattern, which is one of the most important aspects of recovery? Seems a bit one sided,&quot; she said. (via Instagram story)Anna Kalinskaya boasts one singles title at the WTA Challenger Tour and seven on the ITF circuit.