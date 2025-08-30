WATCH: Days after Taylor Townsend-Jelena Ostapenko controversy, similar drama rocks US Open involving Anna Kalinskaya & Peyton Stearns

Recently, Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko were caught up in a heated controversy at the 2025 US Open that shook the tennis world. Now, Anna Kalinskaya appears to have landed in a similar situation involving two American players, Peyton Stearns and McCartney Kessler.On Thursday, August 28, Taylor Townsend beat Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open. After the match, however, things escalated when Townsend revealed that Ostapenko told her she had &quot;no class and education&quot; and warned her that she would &quot;see what happens&quot; if they crossed paths outside the US.Two days later, a similar incident unfolded during Anna Kalinskaya and Sorana Cirstea’s first-round doubles match against Peyton Stearns and McCartney Kessler. After losing 5-7, 4-6, Kalinskaya appeared to confront the American pair at the net, saying they lacked &quot;respect&quot; and didn’t say &quot;sorry&quot; when it was called for.&quot;I'm just expecting some respect. I didn't see you saying 'Sorry!' one time,&quot; Kalinskaya said from what could be discerned. Watch the video below:Neither Anna Kalinskaya, Sorana Cirstea, Peyton Stearns, nor McCartney Kessler have provided any explanation so far about what exactly happened.Jelena Ostapenko claims Taylor Townsend didn't say &quot;sorry&quot; during US Open 2025 heated argumentJelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: GettyAfter Taylor Townsend revealed what Jelena Ostapenko allegedly told her during their heated argument at the 2025 US Open, the Latvian faced widespread allegations of racism. She quickly responded on her Instagram Stories, explaining the reasons behind her behavior.Ostapenko wrote that she was unhappy with Townsend’s on-court conduct, noting that the American failed to apologize after a net cord. She also pointed out that the American chose to warm up at the net instead of the baseline, which didn’t sit well with her.&quot;Just a small update about the match. Today after the match I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn't say sorry, but her answer was that she doesn't have to say sorry at all. There are some rules in tennis that most players follow and it was the first time ever that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland that doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants,&quot; Ostapenko wrote. &quot;In the beginning of the match all players are supposed to start warm up on the baseline. The opponent came out and straight away started the warm up at the net which is very disrespectful and against the rules of a tennis match,&quot; the Latvian added.Leaving the controversy behind, Taylor Townsend has advanced to the fourth round in New York after a stunning victory over fifth seed Mirra Andreeva. She will now face former Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday, August 31.