  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • WATCH: Days after Taylor Townsend-Jelena Ostapenko controversy, similar drama rocks US Open involving Anna Kalinskaya & Peyton Stearns

WATCH: Days after Taylor Townsend-Jelena Ostapenko controversy, similar drama rocks US Open involving Anna Kalinskaya & Peyton Stearns

By Pritha Ghosh
Modified Aug 30, 2025 16:08 GMT
Taylor Townsend-Jelena Ostapenko Anna Kalinskaya-Peyton Stearns US Open controversy
Days after Taylor Townsend-Jelena Ostapenko controversy, Anna Kalinskaya was involved in a similar situation at the US Open | Image Source: Getty

Recently, Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko were caught up in a heated controversy at the 2025 US Open that shook the tennis world. Now, Anna Kalinskaya appears to have landed in a similar situation involving two American players, Peyton Stearns and McCartney Kessler.

Ad

On Thursday, August 28, Taylor Townsend beat Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open. After the match, however, things escalated when Townsend revealed that Ostapenko told her she had "no class and education" and warned her that she would "see what happens" if they crossed paths outside the US.

Two days later, a similar incident unfolded during Anna Kalinskaya and Sorana Cirstea’s first-round doubles match against Peyton Stearns and McCartney Kessler. After losing 5-7, 4-6, Kalinskaya appeared to confront the American pair at the net, saying they lacked "respect" and didn’t say "sorry" when it was called for.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm just expecting some respect. I didn't see you saying 'Sorry!' one time," Kalinskaya said from what could be discerned.

Watch the video below:

Ad

Neither Anna Kalinskaya, Sorana Cirstea, Peyton Stearns, nor McCartney Kessler have provided any explanation so far about what exactly happened.

Jelena Ostapenko claims Taylor Townsend didn't say "sorry" during US Open 2025 heated argument

Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty
Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend pictured at the 2025 US Open | Image Source: Getty

After Taylor Townsend revealed what Jelena Ostapenko allegedly told her during their heated argument at the 2025 US Open, the Latvian faced widespread allegations of racism. She quickly responded on her Instagram Stories, explaining the reasons behind her behavior.

Ad

Ostapenko wrote that she was unhappy with Townsend’s on-court conduct, noting that the American failed to apologize after a net cord. She also pointed out that the American chose to warm up at the net instead of the baseline, which didn’t sit well with her.

"Just a small update about the match. Today after the match I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn't say sorry, but her answer was that she doesn't have to say sorry at all. There are some rules in tennis that most players follow and it was the first time ever that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland that doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants," Ostapenko wrote.
Ad
"In the beginning of the match all players are supposed to start warm up on the baseline. The opponent came out and straight away started the warm up at the net which is very disrespectful and against the rules of a tennis match," the Latvian added.

Leaving the controversy behind, Taylor Townsend has advanced to the fourth round in New York after a stunning victory over fifth seed Mirra Andreeva. She will now face former Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday, August 31.

About the author
Pritha Ghosh

Pritha Ghosh

Twitter icon

Pritha is one of the driving forces behind Sportskeeda's tennis coverage, serving as an assistant content manager and editor. What began as a casual escape from her tiring biotechnology degree course in early 2022 has blossomed into a passion she loves, cherishes, and breathes every day.

Pritha’s love for the sport was spawned by her dad who showed her clips of "GOAT" Steffi Graf’s matches. Despite a thwarted dream of playing professionally due to injury, she finds solace in reporting the sport, while also mentoring other writers to ensure every article is error-free and top-notch. She double-checks credible sources, such as the tournament/player handles and big tennis media outlets, and gives proper credit where required.

Pritha's journey at Sportskeeda is marked by more than 2000 articles and close to 16 million views, with the "dream-come-true" moment of having her article shared by Chris Evert serving as a highlight of her career. A lifelong Wimbledon fan, Pritha also adores Rafael Nadal, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka.

When she's not seeking unique angles to elevate tennis coverage at Sportskeeda, she loves to channel her inner astrophysics "nerd" by exploring new sci-fi series and movies. A big Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton, and Randy Orton fan, she is always ready to engage in sports conversations anytime, anywhere, albeit not without a cup of coffee.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pritha Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications