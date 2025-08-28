Jelena Ostapenko shares firm response to 'racism' allegations after her heated incident with Taylor Townsend at US Open

Jelena Ostapenko addressed the racism allegations after her heated US Open clash with Taylor Townsend. Ostapenko faced a heartbreaking defeat against the doubles World No.1 in the second round at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

The heated exchange flared up when the players reached the net for the customary post-match handshake, when the Latvian confronted Townsend for not apologizing for earning an advantage from the net cord during the match. In her on-court interview, Townsend admitted that Ostapenko said that she had "no class and education" and cautioned her about outcomes outside the US.

A few hours after this fiery exchange, Ostapenka denied Townsend's claim, denying the racist remarks and asserting that she respects everyone. The World No.25 also criticized the crowd present, stating they crossed their line by supporting her opponent.

"Wow how many messages I received that I am a racist. I was never racist I my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn't matter where you come from," OStapenko wrote on her Instagam story. "There are some rules in tennis and unfortunately when the crowd is with you, you can't use it in disrespectful way to your opponent."

"Unfortunately for me coming from such a small country I don't have that huge support and a chance to play in Homeland," she added. "I always loves to play in the US and US Open, but this is the first time someone is approaching the match this disrespectful way."

Screenshot of Ostapenko's Instagram story.

Townsend advanced to the third round after a 7-5, 6-1 win over Ostapenko

