"This just screams racism, absolutely horrible" - Fans slam Jelena Ostapenko's 'disgusting behavior' towards Taylor Townsend after US Open loss

Jelena Ostapenko's frustrations got the better of her after the conclusion of her second-round match against Taylor Townsend at the 2025 US Open. Ostapenko, who lost to the American in straight sets, appeared to lash out at the American when the pair came together at the net to shake hands. Several tennis fans subsequently criticized the Latvian for the way she behaved with Townsend.Irked by Townsend not issuing an apology after winning a point involving the net cord during the match, Ostapenko confronted the American in the immediate aftermath of the contest. Later, Townsend shockingly claimed that the Latvian had taken nasty swipes at her by bringing up the American's 'class' and 'education'. It's worth noting that it's not compulsory for players to apologize after winning points that involve net cords, but simply an etiquette.Most tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) slammed Jelena Ostapenko, with a few suggesting that the Latvian's behavior towards Taylor Townsend was racist.&quot;I don’t often jump to conclusions but this just screams racism. Absolutely horrible to see and hear. Hopefully something is done against the disgrace that is Ostapenko,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;&quot;you have no class, no education&quot; says the person displaying those exact traits. girl stfu, take your racist a** and go!,&quot; commented another.&quot;Ostapenko is by far the nastiest WTA player ever!!!,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Tennis needs to look into her disgusting behavior,&quot; opined one.&quot;Ostapenko has some serious issues! Grow up! Be gracious in defeat. My goodness..,&quot; another added.&quot;I’m glad Townsend stood up to Ostapenko. Ostapenko saying Townsend had no class or education was straight up disgusting,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Jelena Ostapenko denies &quot;racist&quot; accusations after controversial Taylor Townsend incident at US OpenJelena Ostapenko during a press conference at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart (Source: Getty)Not long after her heated exchange with Taylor Townsend at the 2025 US Open sparked vociferous criticism in her direction, Jelena Ostapenko took to her Instagram Stories and clarified why the American triggered her. The Latvian slammed Townsend for standing by her lack of apology after winning a point off of the net cord and also claimed that the American didn't stick to the customary warm-up routine ahead of the match.Ostapenko also disclosed that in the aftermath of the incident, people sent her messages accusing her of being racist. To address this particular issue, the former No. 3 and 2017 Roland Garros champion wrote on Instagram:&quot;I was NEVER racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world, for me it doesn't matter where you come from. There are some rules in tennis and unfortunately when the crowd is with you, you can't use it in disrespectful way to your opponent.&quot;Having ousted Jelena Ostapenko from the hardcourt Major, Taylor Townsend is now set to lock horns with No. 5 seed Mirra Andreeva in the third round.