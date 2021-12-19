"They have completely monopolized the sport" - Vasek Pospisil slams ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi 

World No. 133 Vasek Pospisil has slammed ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi for monopolizing tennis. In response to a tweet that carried statements from Gaudenzi, Pospisil claimed that the former Italian player is "completely ignorant". Pospisil accused Gaudenzi of believing that only the top 100 players should make a living out of tennis, despite it being a "multi-billion industry".
In a recent interview, ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi highlighted that tennis players should be able to bear the cost of their expenses on the Challenger Tour matches. He compared these expenses to an "investment" and stated that once the player goes higher up in the rankings, they will be able to make up for all the money spent earlier.
"In the Challenger Tour, you should be able to break even & pay your costs. But you have to be conscious that this is sort of like a university. It's an investment. Then go & move into the pro tour where you have a job," said Gaudenzi.
Pospisil responded to Gaudenzi via a tweet. The Canadian player highlighted that Gaudenzi has completely forgetten about the needs of the players outside the top 100.
"This is incredibly ignorant from the so-called leader of the ATP and the sport of tennis. A multi-billion dollar industry yet this man feels it’s ok for only the top 100 players to make a living. This is what happens when you completely monopolize the sport," Pospisil tweeted.
Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil's Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) has been fighting for the rights of tennis players, ensuring a self-governance structure that is independent of the ATP and is directly responsive to player-members' needs and concerns.
Pospisil and Djokovic have claimed on many occasions that under such a system, players outside the top 100 rankings will also be able to get a fair amount of money to sustain themselves. However, PTPA doesn't want to replace the ATP, but wishes to manage the tour along with them.
This is not the first time Vasek Pospisil has attacked the tennis governing body
Pospisil has been having disputes with the ATP and its chairman Andrea Gaudenzi for quite a long time. In one of his earlier podcasts, he alleged that the ATP plays dirty games and spreads lies about the PTPA in order to delegitimize them.
There are some many conflicts. The games have been very dirty at the ATP. The things that I’ve heard them say about us and what we are trying to do and what we are doing in the background just all lies. The stuff I’ve heard, the PTPA are trying start their own tour, lies," mentioned Pospisil on the podcast.
Pospisil emphasized that ATP has monopolized the sport completely and are even controlling players so that they can't voice out their own opinions. As a result, he believes that the ATP is "scared" of the PTPA.
"They are saying that we are paying players to sign up with us. That’s just shows how scared they are of players having a say, having a voice…. They have completely monopolized the sport…. They have done an amazing job to maintain the control, and that has hurt the sport in a huge way," added the Canadian player.