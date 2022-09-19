"This is incredibly silly and if it happens I will be on the first plane to Madrid" - Fans react to Real Madrid wanting to host a one-off match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Santiago Bernabeu

Tennis fans all over the world have reacted to the news of a possible exhibition match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at Real Madrid's home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.
The news came a day after Federer announced his retirement from the sport after the Laver Cup later this month. However, fans did not seem too pleased with the possibility and took to Twitter to express their opinions on the same.
Dan Wolken, the national columnist for USA Today, called the decision "incredibly silly." However, he was up for a ticket to the rumored event.
"This is incredibly silly and if it happens I will be on the first plane to Madrid," he tweeted.
Another user pointed out the absurdity of the plan, since Roger Federer has already stated that the Laver Cup will be his last event.
"I think you need to look up the definition of “retired,” they wrote.
Another user questioned the need for such an event, since both the legends will be playing together at the Laver Cup.
"The #LaverCup will be #Federer 's last tournament. Won't Nadal be playing there as well?" the fan asked.
A few fans were of the opinion that an exhibition match between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal should be held once both players retire.
"Let's have this match once they have both retired. Roger hasn't played in over a year due to injury and surgeries. Rafa won 2 Majors this year and is physically way ahead," a fan tweeted.
"Maybe an exhibition match in a few years when they're both retired. Federer just announced his...let him relax for a bit," another opined.
"It will be really special" - Andy Murray on joining Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup
At a recent press conference, Andy Murray said that the upcoming reunion of the Big 4 at the Laver Cup would be "really special."
"Yeah, the opportunity to play with those guys, now for the last time, yeah, all being in the same event together, it's not happened that much in the last few years," Murray said. "But yeah, to be on the same team, be with them for one last time, it will be really special."
Along with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, Team Europe will also be represented by Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. They will compete against Team World, comprising of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Shwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.
The Laver Cup will take place from September 23-25 at the O2 in London.