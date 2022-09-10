"This is just so bad, make it stop" - Journalist calls for change in tennis rules following US Open semifinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in a five-set marathon to become the second teenager in the Open era to reach the US Open final.

Alcaraz, who triumphed 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3, has a chance to become the youngest-ever World No. 1 if he manages to get past Casper Ruud in the final.

The matching Nike outfits that the two semifinalists wore made it difficult for television viewers to ascertain who was at which end even as several classic rallies played out at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This is just so bad for TV, even if these two guys in this match-up physically don't look much alike. Make it stop.



"Tennis needs to codfiy a rule against opponents wearing matching outfits already. This is just so bad for TV, even if these two guys in this match-up physically don't look much alike. Make it stop," he tweeted.

Alcaraz and Tiafoe wore different-colored shorts that made viewing a bit easier, as did the fact that the two do not resemble each other.

One fan was quick to point out, however, that while players at Wimbledon wore white, no one ever complained.

While regular viewers may not have been hassled by similar outfits worn by the US Open semifinalists, the occasional viewer may have found it difficult to differentiate the two opponents.

The deliberations on social media did throw up some interesting debates, with one individual pointing out that Tiafoe's headband was quite sufficient to identify the American.

Carlos Alcaraz wins third five-setter in a row to reach maiden Grand Slam final

Carlos Alcaraz will be ranked the World No. 1 if he wins the US Open title.

Carlos Alcaraz came into his own after losing the first set against Frances Tiafoe, whose every shot was cheered on by his vociferous fans.

Just when it seemed that Alcaraz had the upper hand thanks to winning the second and third sets with a scoreline that read 6-1, 6-3, Tiafoe altered the script much to the delight of the American supporters.

Unfazed by the roars from the stands, the 19-year-old battled on despite having played two epic five-setters in the preceding two rounds.

Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 in a quarterfinal match that ended at 2:50 local time, which went down as the second-longest match in the history of the US Open.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff #Alcaraz this match is insane. I leave at 6am for the airport but I refuse to sleep and miss this. #Sinner this match is insane. I leave at 6am for the airport but I refuse to sleep and miss this. #Sinner #Alcaraz

The triumph against Sinner came after a five-setter against Marin Cilic in the fourth round contest that witnessed both players trading sets before Alcaraz won 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud have a chance to ascend to the World No. 1 position when they face each other in the US Open final.

