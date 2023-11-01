"This is just wrong" - Martina Navratilova on lesbian representatives being replaced by transgender males in White House roundtable discussion

Martina Navratilova recently spoke her mind after transgender women represented lesbians during a White House Round Table for the Lesbian Visibility Day.

The tennis icon came out as a lesbian back in the 1980s and has since been fighting for LGBTQI+ and women's rights. Navratilova has always been vocal about transgender women taking up the space of women in various spectrums of life.

She recently remarked upon learning that two trans women represented lesbians during a White House roundtable discussion. The discussion was held to talk about the struggles of LGBTQI+ women and lesbians in celebration of Lesbian Day of Visibility with revolutionary lesbian and LGBTQI+ senior leaders from the White House and the broader Biden-Harris Administration.

The 18-times-Grand-Slams winner went on to reshare a comment that talked about how lesbians are losing their opportunity to discuss their troubles at the table. The comment also talked about how in many countries lesbians have lost their right to have lesbian-only spaces.

“Lesbians ARE losing our seat at the table. We were replaced with 2 biological men on Lesbian Visibility Day. In many countries lesbians have had our right to have lesbian-only events, or apps, or online spaces taken away.” read the post.

Martina Navratilova went on to support this argument by stating how wrong it is as transgender women are not practically lesbians.

“This is just wrong …males who identify as women as not lesbians…” she captioned her post.

Martina Navratilova opened up about her parents' reaction to her sexuality

Martina Navratilova Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Fourteen

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova came out as a lesbian in the 1980s, when the concept was not as widely accepted as it is now. She talked about how her parents reacted to her sexuality.

She has had a remarkable career as a tennis player winning as many as 18 Grand Slams in singles and 41 Major titles in doubles and mixed doubles. However, in 1981, New York Daily News openly talked about being bisexual (later lesbian) after Navratilova’s interview with them.

However, the article did not see the light of day until the 67-year-old got her American citizenship. The article was titled ‘Martina fears Avon’s call if she talks’, and back then Avon was a major sponsor of the WTA Tour.

As per the article, Navratilova revealed how her parents felt about her sexuality.

"I hope they don't see that (quote). Then, my father said he'd rather me be an alcoholic or sleep with a different guy every night than to be what I was," she said.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner said that her parents later accepted the fact.

"But that has changed. Now they have accepted it. They don't think I'm a bad person," she added.