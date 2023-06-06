"This kid is already doomed with this attitude" - Holger Rune dismissing French Open double bounce controversy as umpire error infuriates tennis fans

Holger Rune's response to the double bounce controversy that occured during his fourth-round clash against Francisco Cerundolo at the 2023 French Open has sparked angry reactions from tennis fans.

Rune came through with a 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(7) win over Cerundolo in a closely contested five-set thriller to advance to the quarterfinals in Paris. The clash saw a moment of controversy in the third set when Rune hit the ball after a double bounce, which escaped the chair umpire Kader Nouni's attention. The Argentinian stopped play upon observing the double bounce, leading to a penalty being imposed on him for halting play mid-rally.

In his post-match press conference, Rune stated that he had not noticed the double bounce until he saw the replays.

"Yeah, so when I was hitting the ball, I didn't know, I just ran for it. But then obviously when I saw it, after he did call it, I saw it after the next point on the TV, and I saw it was a double bounce. But the point already happened and he called the score," Holger Rune said.

The Dane placed blame on the chair umpire for the error, while also acknowledging that it was human nature to make mistakes.

"So I felt sorry. Sorry for him. Yeah, I mean, then I managed to break him. I hold serve. Then after he broke me it was close again. You know, this is tennis. This is sports. You know, some umpires, they make mistakes. Some for me; some for him. That's life," he added.

The 20-year-old's reaction prompted a flurry of reactions from fans online. One fan on Twitter questioned why Rune hadn't conceded the point upon watching the replay.

"The real conversation isn't whether he knew at first, it is why he didn't concede the point as soon as he saw the replay. Integrity is so important to me that I have zero desire to watch him play now," the fan commented.

AnonCB123 @AnonCb123 @christophclarey The real conversation isn't whether he knew at first, it is why he didn't concede the point as soon as he saw the replay. Integrity is so important to me that I have zero desire to watch him play now @christophclarey The real conversation isn't whether he knew at first, it is why he didn't concede the point as soon as he saw the replay. Integrity is so important to me that I have zero desire to watch him play now

Another fan critisized Rune's attitude and questioned whether Dane really had not noticed the double bounce.

"This kid is doomed with this attitude. The double bounce is easy to notice when you are playing. Come on!" the fan wrote.

Marc Curri @Ganapia @christophclarey This kid is already doomed with this atitude. The double bounce is easy to notice when you are playing. Come on! @christophclarey This kid is already doomed with this atitude. The double bounce is easy to notice when you are playing. Come on!

Here are a few more fan reactions to Holger Rune's remarks:

NaomiOsaka’sPlaylist @TomJoad2Night



Rune is embarrassing @christophclarey “I realized juuuuust after it was too late to matter”Rune is embarrassing @christophclarey “I realized juuuuust after it was too late to matter”Rune is embarrassing

rmschloss @rmschloss @christophclarey He’s so young but has established himself as a poor competitor. Super talented but not a likable player on tour. @christophclarey He’s so young but has established himself as a poor competitor. Super talented but not a likable player on tour.

Abraxas @IamAbraxas



Players know when they hit a double bounce and Rune knew. He should have accepted it and concede the point and he didn’t. Shame on him. @christophclarey I call BS on Rune.Players know when they hit a double bounce and Rune knew. He should have accepted it and concede the point and he didn’t. Shame on him. @christophclarey I call BS on Rune. Players know when they hit a double bounce and Rune knew. He should have accepted it and concede the point and he didn’t. Shame on him.

Joe Ridings @Ridings4Joe @TennisPodcast And reasons like this is why I dislike Rune immensely @TennisPodcast And reasons like this is why I dislike Rune immensely

WtaBet @Wta_Bets @TennisPodcast This guy is doing everything he can to make people dislike him. @TennisPodcast This guy is doing everything he can to make people dislike him.

Alex Garcia @Alexgarciaa97 @TheTennisLetter As a player you def know when it’s a double bounce… @TheTennisLetter As a player you def know when it’s a double bounce…

Big III @RodSquad62 @christophclarey He is obviously lying lol. But what else can he really do at this point? @christophclarey He is obviously lying lol. But what else can he really do at this point?

Holger Rune sets up blockbuster clash with Casper Ruud in French Open QF

Casper Ruud defeated Holger Rune at the 2022 French Open

Holger Rune will take on Casper Ruud in a highly anticipated clash in the French Open quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 6. The clash marks a repeat from last year's tournament, which saw Ruud emerge victorious after a dramatic encounter.

The Dane recently acknowledged last year's encounter with Ruud and expressed his desire for a smoother match this time around.

"Yeah, I mean, obviously there was drama last year and I hope we can make less drama this year," Rune said.

Casper Ruud leads 3-1 in his head-to-head against Holger Rune. However, it was Rune who emerged victorious in their most recent match in the 2023 Italian Open semifinal.

Poll : 0 votes