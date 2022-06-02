Watch: Holger Rune's mother leaves after he shouts at the player's box asking her to do so during his French Open semifinal

Holger Rune's dream run at the 2022 French Open came to an end in the quarterfinals as he succumbed to a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3 loss against Norway's eighth seed Casper Ruud.

The last eight match lasted over three hours on Court Philippe Chariter during the night session and saw several engaging rallies and sensational shotmaking from both players. Ruud, however, made the best of his experience playing on the big stage to eke out the win.

The match also saw Rune break out into a few outbursts mid-match. One incident in particular, wherein he was seen shouting "forlade (leave)" at his player's box, has caught the attention of tennis fans on social media.

Rune, frustrated after having lost a game to the Norwegian, began shouting at his box, which also had his mother Aneke Rune in attendance. The Danish youngster could be heard yelling: "If you're not helping, leave," aimed, presumably, at his mother.

"If you're not helping, leave. Leave, leave," Rune could be heard shouting at his box.

Rune was playing in his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2022 French Open.

Rune's mother, who accompanies him on the tour and has been present in all of his French Open matches this year, was spotted leaving the stadium during the same changeover soon after her son's outburst.

Notably, emotions ran high for the Danish youngster throughout the encounter as he also had a few run-ins with match officials, including the chair umpire over some of the line calls. This included one at match point, which eventually went in favor of the Norwegian.

Holger Rune set to rise to career-high ATP ranking of 28

Rune during his quarterfinal encounter at the 2022 French Open. Casper Ruud after his quarterfinal win over Holger Rune at the 2022 French Open.

Despite his loss to Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals, Holger Rune has plenty of positives to take away from his performance over the course of the last fortnight.

The youngster has scored big wins over the likes of Denis Shapovalov, Hugo Gaston and last year's French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas en-route to his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinals.

The performance will also see Rune rise 12 places in the ATP world rankings to a new career-high of No. 28 when they are updated on Monday. He is the second-highest ranked player under the age of 20 behind World No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz.

