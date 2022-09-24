"This list so racist & misogynistic; just say you wanted to discredit Serena & go" - Angry tennis fans blast Spanish publication for excluding Steffi Graf from Major titles list in tribute to Roger Federer

Just a few hours have passed since the tennis world witnessed one of the most emotional moments that there ever will be after Roger Federer bid adieu to professional tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup.

The 41-year-old Swiss icon teamed up with his friend and rival Rafael Nadal for a doubles contest and took on Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Team Europe lost the match 4-6, 7-6(2), 11-9, but the scenes of teary-eyed Federer and Nadal left viewers speechless.

Tributes continue to pour in from around the world from current and former players, fans and publications alike. However, Spanish daily newspaper Marca has been facing a bit of backlash from a section of the fans.

While paying tribute to Federer in a series of tweets, it posted a graphic of players with the highest number of Grand Slam titles. For some reason, the list didn't feature 22-time Major winner Steffi Graf, but it did include Margaret Court, the only player to win a majority of her 24 titles before the Open Era.

This didn't go down well with the fans and they retaliated by criticizing the publication.

"This list so racist and misogynistic like that racist, homophobic rotten trash box first with her local backyard slams and Steffi Graf not even on here, just say you wanted to discredit Serena and go," a fan tweeted.

🌁 @nextespage twitter.com/marca/status/1… MARCA @marca Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia #LaverCup Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… 💪🏆 Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… #LaverCup https://t.co/xzxexnKVpL this list so racist and misogynistic like that racist, homophobic rotten trashbox first with her local backyard slams and steffi graf not even on here just say you wanted to discredit serena and go this list so racist and misogynistic like that racist, homophobic rotten trashbox first with her local backyard slams and steffi graf not even on here just say you wanted to discredit serena and go 😭😭😭 twitter.com/marca/status/1…

"Why y’all put that homemaker on the list when she the only one that doesn’t exclusively have Open Era slams? And you forgot quite possibly the most dominant singles player in the Open Era. Delete this," a user posted.

Scorpio’s Groove @montespice MARCA @marca Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia #LaverCup Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… 💪🏆 Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… #LaverCup https://t.co/xzxexnKVpL Why y’all put that homemaker on the list when she the only one that doesn’t exclusively have open era slams? And you forgot quite possibly the most dominant singles player in the open era. Delete this twitter.com/marca/status/1… Why y’all put that homemaker on the list when she the only one that doesn’t exclusively have open era slams? And you forgot quite possibly the most dominant singles player in the open era. Delete this twitter.com/marca/status/1…

"See how you lot don’t even try hide how you discredit Serena! Perfectly fine with bringing up Court but not a mention of Ken Rosewall and Steffi not here either, that’s odd considering you put Hagret ther," another tweet read.

Aaron | 1ga’s schnitzel shop @RafaRenaIN MARCA @marca Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia #LaverCup Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… 💪🏆 Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… #LaverCup https://t.co/xzxexnKVpL See how you lot don’t even try hide how you discredit Serena! Perfectly fine with bringing up Court but not a mention of Ken Rosewall and Steffi not here either that’s odd considering you put Hagret there twitter.com/marca/status/1… See how you lot don’t even try hide how you discredit Serena! Perfectly fine with bringing up Court but not a mention of Ken Rosewall and Steffi not here either that’s odd considering you put Hagret there twitter.com/marca/status/1…

Here are some more reactions:

. @73kayyy MARCA @marca Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia #LaverCup Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… 💪🏆 Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… #LaverCup https://t.co/xzxexnKVpL I can't with ya'll, sneaking that hag in this GOAT list instead of putting Steffi twitter.com/marca/status/1… I can't with ya'll, sneaking that hag in this GOAT list instead of putting Steffi twitter.com/marca/status/1…

Stan of legends @Foxykhat MARCA @marca Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia #LaverCup Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… 💪🏆 Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… #LaverCup https://t.co/xzxexnKVpL Because they have used Courts so vigorously to denounce SW they’ve got to pretend she’s relevant even against Rafa and Nole and well Fed twitter.com/marca/status/1… Because they have used Courts so vigorously to denounce SW they’ve got to pretend she’s relevant even against Rafa and Nole and well Fed twitter.com/marca/status/1…

DenizTheTennis @denizthetenis MARCA @marca Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia #LaverCup Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… 💪🏆 Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… #LaverCup https://t.co/xzxexnKVpL They put Australian housewife but not German mother twitter.com/marca/status/1… They put Australian housewife but not German mother twitter.com/marca/status/1…

Tshepo @TshepoL_ MARCA @marca Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia #LaverCup Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… 💪🏆 Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… #LaverCup https://t.co/xzxexnKVpL All the more reason why Margaret court does not belong on this list. Everyone’s slams here are open era slams… everyone but her. twitter.com/marca/status/1… All the more reason why Margaret court does not belong on this list. Everyone’s slams here are open era slams… everyone but her. twitter.com/marca/status/1…

Swagata @socorooopova MARCA @marca Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia #LaverCup Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… 💪🏆 Siempre entre los que más títulos de Grand Slam han logrado de toda la historia marca.com/tenis/especial… #LaverCup https://t.co/xzxexnKVpL You put Margaret Court there but not Steffi Graff ?? twitter.com/marca/status/1… You put Margaret Court there but not Steffi Graff ?? twitter.com/marca/status/1…

"I enjoyed tying my shoelaces one more time" - Roger Federer after his last match

Roger Federer acknowledging the crowd at the O2 Arena

Roger Federer will go down in history as one of the most important pioneers in tennis. At the end of his last match at the 2022 Laver Cup, the legend was full of emotions. In an on-court interview, he stated that while he enjoyed hitting the court once final time, he realizes that there's a last time for everything.

"I didn't feel the stress so much even though I thought maybe something was going to go, like a calf, but the match was great. Playing with Rafa and having all the greats here, all the legends, thank you. It's been a wonderful day.," he said.

"I told the guys I'm happy, not sad. It feels great to be here. I enjoyed tying my shoelaces one more time, everything has a last time," Roger Federer added.

