Tennis fans reacted in droves to the WTA 2024 schedule which is stacked with ten Masters 1000 tournaments apart from the four Grand Slam tournaments, the Olympic games in Paris, and several other WTA events.

The first Masters 1000 event of 2024 is slated to take place in Doha, Qatar, from February 11-17, before the Australian Open, a two-week major scheduled from January 14-28.

The Dubai Championships will take place immediately following the Qatar Open, from February 18 to 24. The Indian Wells tournament is scheduled from March 6 to 17, followed by the Miami Open from March 19 to 30.

The two clay court Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Rome will commence at the end of April and run through till the middle of May, ahead of the French Open, which will be held in Paris, France, between May 26 and June 9. The grass-court major will resume in Wimbledon, Great Britain, on July 1 after a roughly 20-day break.

The month of August will seemingly be difficult for the players to manage. It will include two back-to-back Masters 1000 tournaments, as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Olympic Games women's singles final is scheduled for August 3, followed by the Canadian Open from August 6 to 12. The Cincinnati Open is set to begin the following day, from August 13 to 19. The US Open will be held just a week later, from August 26 to September 8.

The final two Masters 1000 events will be held in China and Wuhan, with the latter's occurrence up in the air. China Open will take place between September 25 and October 6, while Wuhan's tentative schedule is October 7-13.

This crammed WTA Tour schedule for 2024 has exasperated tennis fans. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment with the WTA. One fan found the schedule to be "insane", which would leave the players completely drained and exhausted.

“This is literally insane the players are going to be GASSED. Factor in 4 slams, Olympics, 500s, BJK Cup and WTA Finals and that’s just… too much,” they commented.

Another fan was concerned that the players would be pressed for time considering the Olympics and Canadian Open schedule.

“There is literally no time for the girls to rush from Paris to Toronto bffr they have Olympics my goodness,”they wrote.

Another fan cited the scheduling of the Citi Open and the Canadian Open, both of which will take place shortly after the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“They've scheduled a 500 and 1000 event during the Olympics lmao,” they tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

“It would be nice if WTA shared its plans with us before making decisions”- Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek dissappointed with the WTA

After edging out Coco Gauff in the group stage of the year-end championships in Cancun, Mexico, Iga Swiatek voiced her qualms about the schedule for the upcoming 2024 season.

The Pole expressed dissatisfaction with the "intense" schedule and chastised the WTA for not consulting players in decision-making.

"We are participating in a season that is very taxing, and the next one will be even more intense. We feel like we’re beating our heads against the wall. Everything has already been decided without consulting us, and now we are looking for a solution how we can reach a compromise," Iga Swiatek said in a press conference (via LoveGameTennis).

"It would be nice if the WTA shared its plans with us before making decisions. It’s supposed to be an organisation of women’s players, but we have nothing to say. It took us some time to gather into one group and take joint action," she added.

The current World No. 1 player also underlined the significance of open communication between players and the WTA in order to find a solution to the difficult schedule.