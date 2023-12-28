"What they look like" - Nick Kyrgios takes a dig at keyboard warriors criticizing Rafael Nadal from behind the screen

Nick Kyrgios recently poked fun at haters for making fun of Rafael Nadal’s appearance and achievements with a witty remark.

Nadal is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time with 22 Grand Slam titles. However, some fans have been critical of his style of play, and dominance on clay courts, and always draw comparisons against his rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Kyrgios, known for his outspoken personality and controversial antics on and off the court, has had a rocky relationship with the 37-year-old over the years. They have clashed several times on the court, exchanged verbal jabs in the media, and expressed their mutual dislike for each other. However, Kyrgios has also respected and admired the Spaniard’s skills and achievements.

On Wednesday, December 27, an X (formerly Twitter) user posted a sarcastic tweet about the people who mock the former World No. 1. The user shared an amateurish illustration depicting an obese person with glasses sitting in front of a computer with a backdrop of an uncleaned room.

The user implied that this is what an average person who mocks Nadal looks like in real life.

"Haha look at this photo of Baldal [Balding Rafael Nadal], he’s only got 22 grand slams! What a loser!" the post was captioned.

Kyrgios also took a swipe at the haters and replied to the tweet saying-

"Haha this is what they look like for real"

Nick Kyrgios on X (formerly Twitter)

"Rafael Nadal has given me some a** whooping" - Nick Kyrgios credits Spaniard for his progress

Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open

Nick Kyrgios recently expressed admiration for his rival Rafael Nadal and acknowledged the positive influence that the Spaniard has had on both his career and life.

Both the players have been sidelined from tennis competition due to injuries, limiting their on-court appearances in the 2023 season. The Spaniard only played two matches while the Australian played just one in the entire season.

The 28-year-old recently talked about his rivalry with the Spaniard, which featured nine fierce clashes, and shared his thoughts on the unique dynamics of their on-court encounters.

"I think my life changed forever when I beat him and he has given me some a** whooping, I’m not sure if I’m allowed to say that but he has creamed me sometimes and I’ve learned a couple of things about myself," Kyrgios said at (4:06) in a video by Tennis Channel.

"He has made me improve, just made me an all-round better player for my career moving forward. So I’ll tell you that I’ve played him nine times, I never thought I’d play him that many times in my career so I just want to see him back out there healthy," he added.

