"This was a lot" - Venus Williams reacts to cat hilariously interrupting her Miami Open 1R match against Diana Shnaider

Venus Williams' first-round clash against Diana Shnaider at the Miami Open 2024 was interrupted by an unexpected guest, a cat.

Following her first-round exit at the Indian Wells, Williams entered the WTA 1000 event in Miami via a wildcard. She squared off against Shnaider in her opener on Tuesday, March 19. Shnaider got off to a great start, breaking the veteran American three times to secure the first set.

As Williams was about to serve for the fourth game in the second set, a cat invaded the Grandstand court, drawing amusement from players and the crowd. The cat seemingly darting back and forth to find the exit eventually ran off the court following which play resumed.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Williams joyfully reacted to the incident as she wrote:

"This was a lot!"

It is not the first time animals have interrupted play at the Sunshine Double this year. The Indian Wells quarterfinal clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev was delayed due to a swarm of bees. Officials were forced to call a beekeeper to manage the situation as play resumed after almost two hours.

Williams went on to lose Tuesday's match in straight sets, 3-6, 3-6. The American is yet to register a win on the tour since August 2023. Meanwhile, Shnaider will face home favorite Madison Keys in the second round on Friday.

"It's amazing to see Venus Williams still out there" - Caroline Wozniacki on American playing at Miami Open

Caroline Wozniacki recently reflected on Venus Williams' participation at the Miami Open and praised the American for her continued presence on the tour.

During a recent press conference at the Miami Open, Wozniacki labeled the seven-time Grand Slam champion a "legend" and lauded her for her contributions to the game.

"I think it's amazing to see Venus Williams still out there. I mean, she's 43 years old. She's a legend of the game. She's won so much," Caroline Wozniacki said.

Wozniacki asserted that only Williams can decide when to call time on her career.

"I think it's always great to see her, see her in the draw. She obviously still loves playin. I think as long as she wants to play, I'm all for her playing where she wants and when she wants," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki won her Miami Open first-round match against Clara Burel, 6-1, 6-4. She will now face Anhelina Kalinina in the second round on Thursday.

