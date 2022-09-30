"This is why we love you Roger" - Eugenie Bouchard, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Virat Kohli, and others react to Roger Federer's retirement post

Roger Federer is a class act on and off the court, and he proved it once again with his recent retirement post on Instagram.

"We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here’s how mine went: Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles. Lost my last team event. Lost my voice during the week. Lost my job. But still, my retirement could not have been more peRFect and I’m so happy with how everything went. So don’t overthink that perfect ending, yours will always be amazing in your own way," Federer wrote.

A number of Federer's colleagues and sportspeople from around the world responded to his post, with Eugenie Bouchard commenting:

"This is why we love you Roger."

Stefanos Tsitsipas expressed his astonishment at the moment when Federer hit the ball through a hole in the net in his final match at the Laver Cup.

"I lost my mind when you hit that hole at the net," he tweeted.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, who considers Federer the greatest of all time, responded to the post with a few heart emojis, while British adventurer Bear Grylls called the Swiss a genius.

"Ha! Genius… that’s why you’re the best. Willing to fail over and over on the way to greatness. You’ve done it all and this parting gesture of losses simply helps us mere mortals!" Grylls wrote.

Alpine skiing legend Lindsey Vonn had a witty response to Roger Federer's post.

"We lost our favorite player! So… we’re even hahah," Vonn wrote.

A number of sportspeople responded to Roger Federer's recent retirement post

"I think I feel complete" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer during his farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup

In an interview with the New York Times, Roger Federer said that he felt "complete" despite losing his final match. The Swiss pointed out that he had a fairy-tale ending to his career, just not in the way he thought it would happen.

"I think I feel complete," Federer said. "I lost my last singles match. I lost my last doubles match. I lost my voice from screaming and supporting the team. I lost the last time as a team. I lost my job, but I’m very happy. I’m good. I’m really good."

"That’s the ironic part, is everybody thinks about happy fairy-tale endings, you know? And for me, actually it ended up being that but in a way that I never thought was going to happen," he added.

