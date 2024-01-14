"This is how a man should celebrate his accomplished wife" - Andre Agassi kissing Steffi Graf's portrait at Australian Open delights fans

Andre Agassi's sweet gesture involving his wife Steffi Graf at the Australian Open drew a lot of reactions from tennis fans online.

The American is presently in Melbourne to attend the opening ceremony of the Australian Open along with Evonne Goolagong Cawley. He shared an image of himself kissing his wife Steffi Graf's winner's portrait in Melbourne.

Several fans admired the former World No. 1's actions, with one claiming that it was the right way for a man to celebrate his successful wife.

"This is how a man should celebrate his accomplished wife," the fan wrote on Instagram.

One fan called Steffi Graf a "world treasure" and that Andre Agassi was lucky to be with her.

"Steffi is a world treasure. the years go by, the grace and class remain. Happy is he who receives such a gift every morning, Andre," the fan commented.

Another fan said hoped for Agassi and Graf to stay together for the rest of their lives.

"Your love is real. You can see it, you can feel it. Very rare. I hope you stay together for the rest of your life. Bless you," the fan commented.

Here are some more fan reactions to Andre Agassi kissing Steffi Graf's portrait at the Australian Open:

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf both won four Australian Open singles titles each

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in 2015

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have both won four singles titles each at the Australian Open throughout their respective careers.

Agassi's first title came in 1995 when he beat his rival Pete Sampras in the final. This was his second successive Grand Slam triumph, having previously won the 1994 US Open.

The American's second tournament win came in a similar fashion, as he followed his 1999 US Open victory by taking home the 2000 Australian Open title, beating Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the final. Agassi successfully defended his title in 2001 before winning his fourth in 2003.

Steffi Graf's maiden Australian Open triumph came in the most memorable year of her career in 1988, beating Chris Evert in the title clash. She successfully defended her title in 1989 with a win over Helena Sukova in the final.

Graf won her third successive Australian Open crown in 1990 by triumphing over Mary Joe Fernandez in the title clash. The German's fourth and final tournament win in Melbourne came in 1994 when she thrashed rival Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 6-0, 6-2 in the summit clash.

