"This is what money laundering looks like" - Tennis fans blast celebrity investors for 'forcing' pickleball on audience as new clip emerges

Tennis fans shared their strong opinions on the pro tournaments held in pickleball after a recent video criticizing The Professional Tour of Pickleball (PPA Tour) went viral on social media.

Pickleball has widely been declared as the fastest growing sport in America. The game is majorly played by older adults due to its relatively less athletic nature. However, the paddle sport, which is easy to grasp and easy to execute, has seen young individuals try their hands at it on the professional tour of late.

Numerous celebrated athletes such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Michael Phelps, Tom Brady, current and former tennis players Naomi Osaka, Nick Kyrgios, Kim Clijsters and James Blake, as well as Hollywood celebrities such as Heidi Klum and Eva Longoria are known to have invested in the sport.

The sport has received severe backlash from sports fans, who have criticized its unchallenging nature, and declared it to be a ‘recreational sport.’ This has also been a major factor in its poor watchability, as per fans.

July 30 was the PPA Tour’s Championship Sunday, with men’s and women’s singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles final matches scheduled for the day. The event was held in Seattle, Washington, and was broadcasted on ESPN as well as YouTube.

The No. 1 duo in the sport, Ben Johns and Anna Leigh Waters faced off against James Ignatowich and Anna Bright in the mixed doubles final.

A video clip from the match went viral on social media. It showed the quartet engaged in an unending slow-paced rally, which left fans highly unimpressed.

Many sports fans slammed ESPN for broadcasting the event. Several fans blamed the game’s surprisingly rapid growth on the high-profile celebrities buying stakes in it.

“Literally nobody asked for this but all these big names invested in it and now they force it upon us like it's something anyone cares about,” one fan said.

Steezy @steezysloth @bobby literally nobody asked for this but all these big names invested in it and now they force it upon us like it's something anyone cares about

“The pickleball agenda is ruining this country,” another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

bobby @bobby my god this is embarrassing. how is this geriatric hobby on regular espn. pic.twitter.com/HJoJLwZASP

Conley @Conley76 All of the “America’s fastest growing sport” statistics are completely made up and don’t hold up to even the tiniest bit of scrutiny. It’s a boring sport for old wealthy people, with famous people pumping money into it; AKA money laundering and tax evasion twitter.com/bobby/status/1…

familia bedelia @lesterfreamon Did anyone who invested in this being a televised sport watch a single second of it beforehand? This is the NFTs of spectator sports twitter.com/bobby/status/1…

The Purple & Black Pill @purpleblackpill i saw this on tv for the first time the other day and was absolutely flabbergasted. how could you possibly watch this live and think it’s a spectator sport twitter.com/bobby/status/1…

Chris @TopherJames5 Years ago I worked on a consulting project for a client to pivot from selling tennis apparel to other racket sports, and now I’m deeply ashamed to have recommended pickleball twitter.com/bobby/status/1…

Bill DiFilippo @billdifilippo and meanwhile the old people who do it as a hobby keep suffering hip injuries, it’s all very funny a bunch of celebs are investing money into this as The Sport Of The Futureand meanwhile the old people who do it as a hobby keep suffering hip injuries, it’s all very funny twitter.com/bobby/status/1…

Tad @itsActuallyTed Remember when dozens of rich athletes poured money into this sport and everyone acted like it was a genius financial decision? twitter.com/bobby/status/1…

joolsd @joolsd why arent all the damn conspiracy podcasters looking into this shit twitter.com/bobby/status/1…

Dr. Chim Richalds, PD @Marghareti72 I'm going to start a sports channel that travels to a different college every day and films/produces whatever nonsense sporting event their frats can think of because apparently you can just put any shit on tv what the fuck is this twitter.com/bobby/status/1…

TStiggz @TStamps23 I really don’t understand why they’re trying to make pickleball something to watch. Might be fun to play but just watch some real tennis, so much more entertaining. twitter.com/bobby/status/1…

Glizzy Yeager @GlizzyYeager People like @codyko invested in this and since he has Disney by the balls it’s forced on us. Thanks asshole! twitter.com/bobby/status/1…

Arnold Kox @extendfred69 I’m so glad somebody else says it in a better way than I do. Pickleball is the worst sport to watch in the world. I can’t believe people even play it twitter.com/bobby/status/1…

The Matthew D. James Album @AntiParasocial @bobby Even stranger, they don’t even seem good or athletic? What is happening

Declan Franey @DeclanFraney1 @bobby i love playing pickleball, but it is not a spectator sport in any way, shape, or form. just because it's a lot of fun and a good activity doesn't mean it needs a professional league

blue check replying to nyt with office gif @imhatchc2 @bobby this was on last week too when i was at a bar and i couldn't understand how it was a better use of sunday afternoon airtime than live baseball or wimbledon and world cup replays

Carl LEPELTIER @valmont1702 @bobby I very well understand the fun people have playing it, but -outside of eventually a few highlights- I have a hard time understanding the appeal of watching entire matches of it and therefore broadcasting it... I found it irritating when they cram some matches on "Tennis" Channel.

"How about fixing the tennis courts in the city" – Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs on pickleball

APP Chicago Open

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, alongside several other former players, has frequently voiced her displeasure about newly trending sport.

It is worth noting that numerous tennis courts as well basketball courts in the United States have been converted to pickleball courts, which has further enraged sports fans.

Recently, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation announced that five new free courts will be unveiled at the Riverside Park for fans of the new sport. The news did not sit well with Rennae Stubbs. She blasted the department for building new pickleball courts while neglecting the damaged tennis courts in the city.

“How about fixing the tennis courts in the city and surrounding areas!? There are a lot more people wanting to play tennis in this city and you give them less and less options! Also fix the courts u have! U know like the ones people play on with cracks and craters!” she said.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs @NYCParks @RiversideParkNY How about fixing the tennis courts in the city and surrounding areas!? There are a lot more people wanting to play tennis in this city and you give them less and less options! Also fix the courts u have! U know like the ones people play on with cracks and craters!