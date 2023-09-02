"This is so nice" - Iga Swiatek thanks Novak Djokovic for his kind words praising her 'champion mindset' at US Open 2023

Iga Swiatek recently took to Twitter to thank Novak Djokovic for his kind words for her at the 2023 US Open. The 23-time Grand Slam champion lavished praise on Swiatek's "champion mindset," labelling her a "warrior".

Swiatek, who is the defending champion, faced off against her best friend Kaja Juvan in the third round at the New York Major. The top seed took just 49 minutes to sweep up Juvan with a 6-0, 6-1 scoreline and reach the second week.

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has progressed into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows as well, having beaten Alexandre Muller, Bernabe Zapata Miralles and compatriot Laslo Djere in the opening three rounds.

In a post-match press conference, the 36-year-old lauded Iga Swiatek and spoke fondly of her "champion mindset." He also complimented the Pole's athleticism, dedication towards the game and humility.

"I love her devotion, dedication. Maybe she's too humble to say this, but she's got a great fighting spirit. She's a warrior, she goes out there and doesn't give a single game. I really like that kind of champion spirit and mindset," said Djokovic.

In response to the 23-time Grand Slam champion's flattering remarks, the 22-year-old took to Twitter to thank him.

"This is so nice. Thank you for your words @DjokerNole 🙏🏼", Swiatek tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"I'm still able to play five sets deep at night" - Novak Djokovic hits back at doubters after 3R win at US Open

Novak Djokovic after his 3R win at the 2023 US Open

Second seed Novak Djokovic faced off against compatriot Laslo Djere in an all-Serbian third-round tie at the US Open. The 36-year-old came back from two sets down to eventually triumph with a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 scoreline on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

During the post-match press conference, the former World No. 1 emphasized that the win over five sets against Djere should have made it clear that regardless of the match conditions, he was still a fighter and that he wouldn't back down.

"Well, look, of course winning a match is always better than losing a match. It's as simple as that. I think the message is sent to the rest of the field that obviously I'm still able to play five sets deep at night," said the 36-year-old.

The three-time US Open winner, however, added that he still would prefer a win in straight sets.

"Coming from two sets down always sends a strong message to the future opponents," he continued. "At the same time I'm not really wanting to be in this position, to be honest. I prefer a straight-set win. Hopefully I can get back on that track in the next match.".

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis