"This is one of the best atmospheres I have played in my entire career" - Novak Djokovic after reaching Belgrade final

Novak Djokovic has lauded the incredible atmosphere at his home tournament after beating Russia's Karen Khachanov on Saturday to reach the Serbia Open final in Belgrade.

For the third time this week, the World No. 1 made a slow start, dropping the first set as Khachanov drew first blood in the last-four clash. However, the 34-year-old regrouped to turn the tide, dropping only three games to book a final showdown with another Russian, Andrey Rublev.

In his post-match presser, when asked about his 'mental preparation' following his slow start against Khachanov, Djokovic said he drew energy from the fans. He added that the atmosphere the crowd created on Saturday was one of the best of his storied career.

"I will keep those things to myself, how I prepare and what goes through my head then. I use the energy of the fans, which is phenomenal. This is one of the best atmospheres I have played in my entire career," Djokovic said.

Djokovic admitted that he has always had "great support" in Belgrade, but added that the love he felt on Saturday was special.

"Of course, I always had great support here, which is normal because I am from Serbia, but today was really great. They lifted me up, the energy I got was amazing," he said.

"Today I felt much better than in the first two matches" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is through to the final in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic was slow off the blocks against Khachanov but grew in confidence as the match wore on. He acknowledged that he has had "bad" starts in all three matches at this year's Serbia Open but played better against Khachanov than he has all week.

"All three matches were very difficult, I had a bad start in each, I lost the first set, but today I felt much better than in the first two matches. As soon as the second set started, I felt great with the first shot of the ball," the World No. 1 said.

Djokovic was a different player once he rediscovered his serving mojo. He admitted that the second and third sets were his "best this season" against a difficult opponent.

"I served great, dictated the rhythm; I think my second and third sets were the best this season," he said. "I played against a great rival, and with the support of the audience in front of which I like to play and because of which I am always nervous."

Improving to a 5-2 record for the year, Djokovic will look to win his first title of the season and third in the Serbian capital on Sunday.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala