Carlos Alcaraz's outfit for the 2024 Australian Open had captured the interest of tennis fans, sparking numerous comparisons to Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz, who missed last year's Australian Open due to injury, will commence his campaign against Richard Gasquet in the first round. The Spaniard will sport a yellow sleeveless Nike jersey with a touch of green on the collar, paired with white shorts, at the Major.

As images of his outfit circulated on social media, one fan was quick to recall that the Spaniard last wore a sleeveless kit at the 2023 US Open, where he suffered a defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals.

"Last time he was sleeveless he lost to Medvedev we will be there," the fan commented.

Another fan predicted that the outfit, and by extension Carlos Alcaraz, would lose to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Melbourne Slam.

"This is the outfit losing against Nole in the final I guess.... I love sleeveless outfit though! All the best Carlos," the fan posted.

Meanwhile, several fans promptly drew comparisons to Rafael Nadal, who popularized the sleeveless look on tour.

"If we can't have Rafa, we'll have the next best thing," a fan wrote.

"No one actually looks good in sleeveless unless you're Rafael Nadal. Sorry...not sorry," another fan chimed in.

"Like The Idol," one fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Carlos Alcaraz: "Rafael Nadal makes me nervous, I've met him a lot of times but I still have nerves when I am speaking with him"

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz has made no secret about his admiration for fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal. Ahead of his campaign at the 2024 Australian Open, the 20-year-old described Nadal as his "idol" and "role model," disclosing that he still felt nervous when conversing with his compatriot.

"He [Rafael Nadal] makes me nervous, obviously. I mean, I've met him a lot of times right now but I still have nerves when I am speaking with him. Yeah ofcourse, he is my idol, he is my role model since I started playing tennis. So, I think the nerves will appear it's something that's impossible to pull out," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Despite making a comeback to the tour earlier this month, Nadal will not be in action at the Melbourne Slam. The Spaniard was forced to pull out of the Major after sustaining a new hip injury during the Brisbane International.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, will commence his quest for his maiden Australian Open title and his third Grand Slam title overall. The World No. 2 will likely encounter tough competition in the form of Alexander Zverev or Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

