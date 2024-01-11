Australian Open 2024: Men's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction ft. potential Novak Djokovic-Jannik Sinner SF, Carlos Alcaraz-Holger Rune SF

The men's singles draw for the 2024 Australian Open has been revealed, with the leading title contenders breathing easy for the first few rounds at least.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is currently battling an injury concern. Racing against time to be fit for his title defense, he's still the outright favorite to win the title. Obviously, it'll all be more clear once he plays his first match.

Rafael Nadal had begun his preparation to participate in the Australian Open, but suffered yet another setback. The Spaniard sustained a new injury while competing in Brisbane and decided against coming to Melbourne after that.

Despite Nadal's withdrawal, the rest of the big guns are all accounted for Down Under. With that in mind, let's take a look at how the draw could shake out over the next two weeks:

First Quarter: Novak Djokovic aiming to create more history at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open.

Seeded players: (1) Novak Djokovic, (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (12) Taylor Fritz, (16) Ben Shelton, (20) Adrian Mannarino, (22) Francisco Cerundolo, (25) Lorenzo Musetti and (30) Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Expected quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas

Dark horse: Marin Cilic

Analysis: With more history on the line in the form of a 25th Major title, Djokovic will be extra motivated to give it his all in Melbourne. He's got a pretty smooth ride until the last eight, with every opponent seeming quite beatable. The Serb will start off against a qualifier or a lucky loser and could face home hopeful, Alexei Popyrin after that.

Old rival Gael Monfils or Andy Murray, or even Tomas Martin Etcheverry could await Djokovic in the third round. A potential fourth round with Ben Shelton is also on the cards. The quarterfinal could be a rematch of last year's Australian Open final for the Serb, with Stefanos Tsitsipas in it.

As for Tsitsipas, he'll start off against Matteo Berrettini, with his path to the last eight being lined with the likes of Lorenzo Musetti (third round) and Taylor Fritz (fourth round). The American too has the potential to do some damage here, with Fabian Maroszan being the toughest opponent he'll have to face early on.

In the end, nothing is set in stone in this section of the draw aside from Djokovic's presence in the quarterfinals and him defeating his opponent.

Predicted quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic def. Taylor Fritz

Second quarter: Jannik Sinner eyes his first Major title

Jannik Sinner is the fourth seed at the Australian Open.

Seeded Players: (4) Jannik Sinner, (5) Andrey Rublev, (10) Alex de Minaur, (15) Karen Khachanov, (17) Frances Tiafoe, (18) Nicolas Jarry, (26) Sebastian Baez and (29) Sebastian Korda.

Expected quarterfinal: Jannik Sinner vs Andrey Rublev

Dark horse: Borna Coric

Analysis: Following a brilliant end to the past season, Sinner's results proved that he's ready to take his career to the next level. He led Italy to the Davis Cup title, won a couple of ATP 500 tournaments and finished as the runner-up at the ATP Finals.

Sinner was also the only player to beat Djokovic twice last year, a fact that could give him some confidence when they potentially face off in the semis here. The Italian doesn't have anything to worry about until the fourth round, where he could meet last year's Australian Open semifinalist Karen Khachanov.

The other side of the quarter has Rublev, who is now famous for faltering at the quarterfinal stage of the Majors. The Russian could cross paths with Sebastian Korda in the third round, with home favorite Alex de Minaur up next after that.

The Australian recently cracked the top 10 of the ATP rankings following his heroics at the United Cup, which included a win over Djokovic. He'll face Milos Raonic in the first round, but the big-serving Canadian's lack of match play could hinder him.

While Sinner seems like a lock to make the quarterfinals, it's tough to pick between Rublev and de Minaur. Both have started the season quite well, but the latter will have the home crowd cheering him up, which could give him enough gas to get over the finish line.

Predicted quarterfinal: Jannik Sinner def. Alex de Minaur

Third quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev hoping to be third time lucky at the Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open.

Seeded player: (3) Daniil Medvedev, (8) Holger Rune, (9) Hubert Hurkacz, (13) Grigor Dimitrov, (21) Ugo Humbert, (23) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, (27) Felix Auger-Aliassime and (28) Tallon Griekspoor.

Expected quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev vs Holger Rune

Dark horse: Zhizhen Zhang

Analysis: Medvedev, twice a runner-up at the Australian Open, will be hoping third time's the charm, if he gets to the final that is. While he'll have an easy start against a qualifier or a lucky loser, it soon gets tricky. Felix Auger-Aliassime could be lurking in the third round, provided he gets past Dominic Thiem in his opener.

Medvedev's biggest challenge would come in the form of Dimitrov in the fourth round. The latter won the Brisbane International to kick off the new season, and concluded the previous season on a high note as well. This could be the Bulgarian's time to shine.

Holger Rune has a pretty manageable path to the last eight. Rising teen star Arthur Fils could test him in the third round, with Hubert Hurkacz potentially awaiting the Dane after that.

At this best, Rune is more tenacious than any of his potential opponents he's due to face in the early rounds. It all comes down to Medvedev and Dimitrov for the other quarterfinal spot, with the latter having a pretty good shot based on his recent form.

Predicted quarterfinal: Holger Rune def. Grigor Dimitrov

Fourth quarter: Carlos Alcaraz looking to improve his poor record at the Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open.

Seeded players: (2) Carlos Alcaraz, (6) Alexander Zverev, (11) Casper Ruud, (14) Tommy Paul, (19) Cameron Norrie, (24) Jan-Lennard Struff, (31) Alexander Bublik and (32) Jiri Lehecka.

Expected quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev

Dark horse: Jack Draper

Analysis: Havng never made it past the third round so far, Alcaraz will first try to make a deep run at the Australian Open. He was forced to give it a miss last year due to an injury. The Spaniard will start off against veteran Richard Gasquet, who recently departed the top 100 of the ATP rankings for the first time since April 2005.

Alcaraz's next couple of potential opponents could be Dan Evans followed by Alexander Bublik. Tommy Paul, who proved to be a thorn in the Spaniard's side during last year's US swing, could face him in the fourth round.

Alcaraz's possible quarterfinal opponents include Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud. The German was instrumental in leading his team to victory at the recently concluded United Cup.

Ruud, too, competed there, and won all three of his singles ties. The Norwegian and him are drawn to cross paths in the fourth round, and they are likely to reach that stage as well. Cameron Norrie looks to be the only player in this section of the draw who could stop it from happening.

Expected quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz def. Alexander Zverev

Semifinal Predictions

Jannik Sinner def. Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz def. Holger Rune

Final Prediction

Jannik Sinner def. Carlos Alcaraz

