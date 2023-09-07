Former Swedish tennis player Mats Wilander believes that Iga Swiatek losing the World No. 1 ranking is the best thing that can happen to her right now.

Swiatek entered the New York Major this year with not just her title on the line but also her World No. 1 ranking. Having reached the fourth round with three straight-set wins, she stumbled against Jelena Ostapenko and made a shock exit.

That, coupled with Aryna Sabalenka reaching the semifinals at Flushing Meadows, means that the Belarusian will be crowned the new WTA World No. 1, ending Swiatek's 75-week reign at the top.

Wilander, who sat on top of the ATP rankings charts for 20 weeks during his career, believes that having the World No. 1 ranking taken away from her is exactly what Swiatek needs to improve her game and come back stronger.

"I think this is most probably the best thing that can happen for her tennis. There’s a reason for her to start working on her game again and figuring out what happens to her when she plays against big hitters now she doesn’t have to [worry about being world No. 1]," he opined. (via Eurosport)

Following her exit from the US Open, Swiatek took to social media to reflect on her 2023 season, her stint as the World No. 1, and losing it in New York. She disclosed that she was influenced and had come under pressure from the media at times about defending her titles and her rankings.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Wilander agreed with the Pole about how the talk of defending a title or ranking gets a negative aura.

"But she’s right in the statement about defending. We turn into a bit of a negative, we talk about defending, defending points, so I think it’s time for her to step aside and work on her game a bit," he added.

"She’s carried herself proudly, she has done a fantastic job all in all" - John McEnroe on Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open.

Another former World No. 1, John McEnroe, spoke about the "pressure and expectation" Iga Swiatek faced as the top-ranked player by looking back at his career when he was thrust into the spotlight following Bjorn Borg's sudden retirement.

In January 1983, Borg shocked the world by announcing that he was walking from the sport at the age of 26. McEnroe tried to persuade the Swede to rethink his decision but was unsuccessful in his attempts.

Borg and McEnroe were fierce rivals on the tour and fought hard for both Grand Slam titles and the World No. 1 ranking. However, the former's sudden retirement left a vacuum on the tennis circuit, much like the one Swiatek experienced following Ashleigh Barty's surprise retirement.

"This happened to me when Bjorn Borg stopped out of nowhere, everyone freaked out. It was like ‘what?!’ and they put more of their attention on me. I was like, ‘what, I’m still the same guy, and it’s not that much different’. And I felt a complete difference. And I am sure she has as well when she inherited the No. 1 ranking," he said.

The 64-year-old further stated that Swiatek did a "fantastic job" in her time as the World No. 1.

"She has done a fantastic job for the most part. Of course there is more pressure and expectations. The No. 1 player is looked at more carefully, you have to accept and expect that," he said.

"She won the US Open last year, she’s won three French Opens, she’s carried herself proudly, she has done a fantastic job all in all. But you are the hunted, people are coming after you," he added.