"This record will haunt Iga Swiatek for the rest of her career" - Fans frustrated by Pole's sixth straight loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart

Iga Swiatek's sixth consecutive loss to Jelena Ostapenko at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart frustrated tennis fans and left them disappointed. This was Swiatek's first defeat to Ostapenko on a clay court.

Swiatek was seeded second at the WTA 500 clay court tournament and she began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She faced qualifier Jana Fett in her opening match and secured a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

In the quarterfinals, the former World No.1 faced Ostapenko and suffered a 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 loss, crushing her hopes of clinching the title in Stuttgart for the third time. This defeat marked Swiatek's second loss to the Latvian this year, with the first one occurring in the semifinals of the Qatar Open, where she was the three-time defending champion

The loss of Iga Swiatek to Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals, marking her sixth defeat to the former World No.5 in all six matches they have played to date on the WTA Tour. This record drew various reactions from tennis fans, who took to social media to express their frustrations and opinions on the same

One fan suggested that Swiatek's record of six losses and zero wins against Ostapenko would "haunt" her for the rest of her life, regardless of how many titles or Grand Slams she wins.

"This record will haunt Iga [Swiatek] for the rest of career not matter how many titles and slams she wins," a fan posted.

Another fan humorously remarked that Jelena Ostapenko's "dominance" over Iga Swiatek on the tour is one of the "funniest thing" in tennis.

"Her Iga [Swiatek] dominance is by far the funniest thing in all tennis," a fan wrote.

"Iga's serving was absolutely atrocious. She just mentally not ready to win Ostapenko, so many errors, not typical for her," a fan posted.

"Absolute humiliation for Iga nation 😭," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"This is the most absurd thing in all of sports… no convincing me otherwise 🤯," a fan posted.

"I refuse to be convinced that this isn’t some sort of spell," a fan wrote.

"I don’t actually think any of us realise how insane this actually is?" a fan posted.

Jelena Ostapenko defeated Dayana Yastremska 6-3, 3-0 retd., Emma Navarro 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, and Iga Swiatek to secure her spot in the semifinals of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

In addition to her singles performance, Ostapenko also participated in the doubles event with Dayana Yastremska . The duo triumphed over the pair of Nastasja Schunk and Ella Seidel 7-6(3), 6-1 in the first round before falling to Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani 7-6(1), 7-5, [9-11] in the quarterfinals.

"Iga Swiatek is a great player, to play against her is a tough battle" - Jelena Ostapenko after her win over the Pole in Stuttgart

Iga Swiatek & Jelena Ostapenko at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix [Image Source: Getty Images]

During a post-match interview following her victory over Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Jelena Ostapenko praised the former World No.1 as a "great player."

Ostapenko expressed that she always expects a "tough battle" whenever she competes against Swiatek on the court.

"Of course she's a great player, obviously. To play against her is a tough battle . Every time I'm expecting a tough battle. But I think in deciding moments I kind of knew that I will have the chances to win this match," Ostapenko said [via WTA Tour].

Looking forward, Jelena Ostapenko will face Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals in Stuttgart. The winner of this match will advance to compete against either top seed Aryna Sabalenka or fifth seed Jasmine Paolini in the final.

