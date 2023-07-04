"This is sick, hoping Louis Vuitton does the same for Carlos Alcaraz" - Tennis fans react to Jannik Sinner's one-of-a-kind Gucci bag at Wimbledon 2023

Jannik Sinner sporting a one-of-kind Gucci duffle bag during his opening match at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships has gotten rave reviews from tennis fans online, with some hoping for Carlos Alcaraz to make a similar fashion statement.

Sinner commenced his campaign at SW19 in spectacular fashion, coming through with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 win over Juan Manuel Cerundolo in just one hour and 29 minutes. The World No. 8 will be up against Diego Schwartzman in the second round of the grass court Major.

Beyond his impressive victory, it was the Italian's unique Gucci accessory that caught people's attention. Sinner, who signed on as a brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house in July 2022, made his way onto the court with with a custom-made Gucci duffle bag emblazoned with his initial 'J.S.' alongside the brands unmistakable "GG" monogram.

Sinner's Gucci duffle marks the first time a luxury bag has made an appearance on the courts at Wimbledon. A spokesperson for Gucci revealed that the brand had worked with Sinner's team to obtain approvals from the ITF, ATP and the Grand Slams to ensure that the bag met Wimbledon's strict dress-code requirements.

“Team for the approvals from the ITF (International Tennis Federation), ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) and Grand Slams, including Wimbledon, to ensure the bag met the necessary requirements," the spokesperson said as per Women's Wear Daily.

Bastien Fachan @BastienFachan



- Custom Gucci duffel bag featuring the house’s signature GG monogram

- 'JS' initials marked on the leather straps

- First time a luxury luggage piece is brought on Centre Court

- Needed approvals from the ITF, the ATP & Wimbledon



📸 @gucci Jannik Sinner's fashion statement- Custom Gucci duffel bag featuring the house’s signature GG monogram- 'JS' initials marked on the leather straps- First time a luxury luggage piece is brought on Centre Court- Needed approvals from the ITF, the ATP & Wimbledon Jannik Sinner's fashion statement 👜- Custom Gucci duffel bag featuring the house’s signature GG monogram- 'JS' initials marked on the leather straps- First time a luxury luggage piece is brought on Centre Court- Needed approvals from the ITF, the ATP & Wimbledon📸 @gucci https://t.co/W2aTVVOdpS

Several fans appreciated Sinner's fashion statement and expressed their desire to see Carlos Alcaraz flaunting a similar accessory from Louis Vuitton, given his recent partnership with the luxury fashion brand.

"Ok, this is sick. Hoping LV does the same for Carlos tomorrow," a fan tweeted.

"Wow.. That’s large and in Charge! Wouldn’t it be fun if Louis Vuitton has #Alcaraz sporting their logo too! #BattleofTheBrands," another fan chimed in.

"Need Alcaraz to arrive tomorrow with a lv bag!! icons," a user posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Gfvjtdj @Ghfruxzb @BastienFachan @gucci Now i get why Sinner-Cerundolo was the last match on the centre court. Gucci spent a lot of money on this product placement. @BastienFachan @gucci Now i get why Sinner-Cerundolo was the last match on the centre court. Gucci spent a lot of money on this product placement.

"There's a lot of talk about my rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz, but I think he has one step ahead for the moment" - Jannik Sinner prior to Wimbledon 2023

Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2022

During his pre-tournament press conference, Jannik Sinner spoke about his rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz taking centre stage in the promotional material for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The Italian admitted that Alcaraz currently held the upper hand in their rivalry, due to the Spaniard having achieved more success on the tour.

"There's a lot of talk about my rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz, but I think he has one step ahead for the moment, also because he's won a lot more. This has to be respected, I'm young and I'm going my own way, then we'll see where I end up," he said.

Jannik Sinner previously halted Carlos Alcaraz's run at last year's edition of the grass court Major, defeating the Spaniard 6-1, 6-4, 6-7(8), 6-3 to advance to his maiden quarterfinal at SW19.

